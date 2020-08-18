Add to your Pokémon clothing collection with new items from GU!

Uniqlo-affiliated fashion brand GU is known for its casual and affordable otaku and gamer clothing collections, and this year, they’re keeping up the trend by releasing multiple series of Pokémon clothing. The first round of shirts, crop tops, and pajamas, released at the end of April, proved so desirable that people were willing to line up outside GU stores to get their hands on them, despite concerns about the virus. Now the second round is here, and people are sure to go crazy for them, too!

The theme of the second collection is “Evolution”, and features Pokémon from the Galar region, the latest generation of Pokémon. Altogether there are 33 designs displayed on 21 different clothing styles and accessories for women, men, and kids. Priced at just 790 yen (US$7.45) for kids’ clothes and accessories and 990 yen and 1,490 yen for tops and T-shirts, these are all very affordable items for Pokémon fans.

The women’s collection comes with a series of crop tops and tunic shirts. Colored in solid and tie-dyed pastels, black, and white, some of these tops feature the first-generation legendary Pokémon Mew and fan-favorites Pikachu and Eevee. Accessories include a mobile phone bag and a storage pouch decorated with different Pokémon motifs, as well as Pikachu, Eevee, and the Galar-region form of Ponyta.

Among the menswear in this collection are ten different T-shirts of various styles using darker and more neutral colors like tan, red, and yellow. Color blocking and tie-dye designs make these shirts pretty trendy for casualwear.

Charizard, Pikachu, Eevee, and legendary Galar Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta are featured in this set. Pokéball motifs are also subtly represented for those who want to have something a little simpler.

And finally, the kids’ clothes feature unisex print T-shirts of varying pastels as well as black and white. The three Galar starters along with Alcremie, Galar Ponyta, Yamper, Gyrados, Pikachu, and Mew make an appearance on these cute tees that young Pokémon fans will definitely love.

The new collection will be available starting on August 21 in stores nationwide as well as on GU’s online store. Since Pokémon clothes prove to be very popular, GU has anticipated a high demand for this collection and is limiting customers to buying two of each item, so hopefully they won’t sell out too fast.

Still, they’ll only be available in limited quantities, so I wouldn’t wait too long if you want to get your hands on some cute and casual Pokémon clothes!

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: GU

