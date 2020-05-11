New Gigantamax Poké-plushies are here to steal our hearts, crush our bodies.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, the newest installments of the Pokémon video game franchise, Pocket Monsters gained the ability to grow to humongous kaiju-class sizes. So naturally, it’s time for Pokémon plushies to follow suit.

Two species will be getting the Gigantamax (or Kyodaimax, as it’s called in the games’ Japanese-version) treatment, starting, of course, with Pikachu. Yes, his roly-poly physique and lengthened tail match that of his Gigantamax form, but what really makes the Pikchu Gigantamax plushie special is its sheer size: it’s 80 centimeters (2 feet 7.5 inches) tall, and weighs 4.56 kilograms (10 pounds)!

▼ Basically this Pikachu is heavy enough to use as an exercise weight.

If you somehow need an even bigger Poké-plishie, there’s also the Meowth Gigantamax, which stands 165 centimeters (5 feet, 5 inches) tall!

▼ That’s not a dollhouse, it’s a real bed, and the Meowth Gigantamax is as tall as an actual person.

The extra-elongated Meowth isn’t quite as hefty as the Pikachu Gigantamax, but it still tips the scales at 3.29 kilograms (7.24 pounds).

Both Gigantamax plushies re being offered by the Pokémon Center megastore chain, although if you just want their designs without their size, there are also, ironically, smaller versions of he Gigantamax Pikachu and Meowth too.

But if you want to go big with the plushies in your home, the full-size Pikachu Gigantamax can be ordered online here for 44,000 yen (US$410), while the 33,000-yen Meowth Gigantamax can be ordered here, with shipping for both scheduled for October.

