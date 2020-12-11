Video gaming’s greatest villain arrives in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

With 65 playable characters in the base game plus another eight available as DLC, Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is starting to test the limits of the phrase “There’s always room for one more.” But when video gaming’s most charismatic villain ever says he wants in, there’s really nobody who can tell him no, is there?

The Switch crossover fighter has announced its newest guest character, and while the arrival of Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth is filling fans’ hearts with joy, he’s bringing a whole different emotion to his opponents in his introduction trailer.

With overwhelming strength and unflinching cruelty as his defining characteristics, the video’s featured matchups make little attempt to show the assorted heroes, including Nintendo mascot Mario, as being any match for Sephiroth, who brings his ridiculously long Masamune sword and a number of his signature moves to the game.

▼ Dropping 30 feet out of the sky to stab people: a Sephiroth classic since 1997

Oh, and don’t worry, it looks like his ever popular alternate form, Shirtless Sephiroth, is also represented in the form of the character’s alternate costume.

▼ Just in time for the ‘90s nostalgia wave, this would have made a best-selling anime convention dealer’s room wall scroll back in the day.

Sephiroth becomes the second Final Fantasy character to join the Smash cast, following his rival and Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud, who was featured in Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS/Wii U and returns in Ultimate (and is the only other fighter shown holding his own against the one-winged newcomer in the video).

Sephiroth becomes available for download later this month.

Sources: YouTube/Super Smash Bros., Super Smash Bros. Ultimate official website, Nintendo

Top image: YouTube/Super Smash Bros.

Insert images: YouTube/Super Smash Bros., Super Smash Bros. Ultimate official website

