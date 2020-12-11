Order a drink with a side of Celebi and a sleepy Pikachu when you go to see the latest Pokémon movie!

The newest Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, also known as Pokémon the Movie: Coco in Japanese, was, like many other anticipated anime movies, postponed from its original summer release date due to the pandemic. Luckily our thirst for new Pokémon products was slated until the new release date of the film thanks to some limited edition Baskin Robbins ice cream and Garigri popsicles.

But finally, the film is almost here! And to celebrate, there’s a special, limited edition item that you can only get this month: a terrarium-style Pokémon cup case!

The case comes with a cup cover, which you slide your disposable paper cup into, as well as a terrarium dome lid, which has an opening for your straw to come trough. The lid features a Pikachu sleeping soundly on a bed of green grass, wearing a safari hat, while the shiny Celebi that appears in the film watches over it from a tree stump.

▼ There are also little leaves scattered around inside, that move around inside the plastic dome like a little snow globe topper.

The cup cover is decorated with the poster of the movie, which shows Ash and Pikachu sitting on a cliff with a new character named Koko, as well as the Generation 8 legendary Pokémon Zarude, as they all watch the sun setting over the jungle.

The cup cover and the lid with its terrarium are sold together, but all the parts can be separated–including the dome lid–to be displayed or used according to your preferences!

The cup case will be sold at the concession stands of every theater that will be showing the new Pokémon movie, starting on December 11. The movie itself is going to be released on Christmas Day, so buying one with a set of tickets might make a great gift for the Pokémon fan in your life! There are limited quantities, though, so don’t wait for the movie’s release date to get one. You wouldn’t want to drink your soda from a normal cup during the film, would you?!

Source, images: PR Times

