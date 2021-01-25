School staff, Tsukuba farmers, and local businesses all pitch in.
The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to most people’s income levels, and that’s especially true for people who work in restaurants and retail stores. Those just happen to be two of the most common part-time job types for college students, so it was a timely decision by Ibaraki Prefecture’s University of Tsukuba to have a food drive for its students who’re feeling a painful pinch in their grocery budgets.
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 14, 2021
1月22日（金）に学生への食料支援を行います。
近隣の企業や教職員の方々からどしどし荷物が届いています。私たちが想定していたよりも多くのご支援をいただいてます。
是非リュックサックなどお持ちください。#食料支援 #筑波大学 #つくば市 #グローバルヴィレッジ pic.twitter.com/3D5S5PQhSe
Now when you hear the words “student food drive” you might be imagining canned goods, and sure enough, those were present. But donors responded with amazing generosity not just in the variety of items they gave, but the quantity too, with a total of more than 19 metric tons (41,888 pounds) of food donated to the students.
▼ The food drive donations
特別に会場①の様子をちょっとお見せします。— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 21, 2021
いよいよ明日10：00～17：00で食料支援実施いたします。
マスク着用必須、学生証とキャリーケース持参でお願いします。車は控えてね！！
明日は是非 #学生から支援者の皆様へ で感謝の気持ちをツイートしてね。#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 pic.twitter.com/WGmgbQo588
Donations were collected from the school’s teaching and administrative staff, and the organizers also reached out to local residents, farmers, and businesses. As contributions started coming in, the University of Tsukuba Futureship student and alumni association started posting photos of the generous gifts that were being amassed. Local agricultural group Tsukuba Ryono, for example, donated more than 500 heads of cabbage, while the Zenno Ibaraki chapter of co-op Japan Agriculture sent a similar quantity of hakusai (Chinese cabbage).
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 18, 2021
1月22日（金）に学生食料支援を行います。
近隣の企業や教職員の方々から多くのご支援が届いています。株式会社つくば良農様にはキャベツを500玉以上ご支援いただきました。
絶対リュックサック持ってきてください。#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #キャベツ #良農 pic.twitter.com/gcdXzaogcG
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 19, 2021
1月22日（金）に学生への食料支援を実施いたします。
JA全農いばらき様より白菜500個をご支援いただきました。
大変立派な白菜です！
絶対キャリーケースもってきてください！！#筑波大学 #JA #全農いばらき #JA全農いばらき #白菜 #食料支援 #食事支援 pic.twitter.com/SjvC7FKSNd
But things really started to get crazy when Kakuyasu, a chain of mini marts/liquor stores, pulled up with a truck with somewhere between seven and eight tons of rice.
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 19, 2021
なななんと、㈱カクヤス様からは１０tトラックで約８ｔ分もの食料支援をいただきました。
内訳はレトルト食品、お米、飲料、カップ麺等です。
1月22日（金）に学生はお友達誘って、キャリーケースもって絶対来てね！！#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #カクヤス pic.twitter.com/n9EK5160AS
お米もたくさん届いています。— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 21, 2021
総重量はなんと、、、約７ｔ！！！
多くの方々からご支援いただき、本当に感謝いたします。
学生の皆様は明日10～17時にグローバルヴィレッジに来てね！マスク必須！！ソーシャルディスタン保って！キャリーケース持って！！#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #米 pic.twitter.com/QeT6k8fPUL
Cup noodles, always a critical part of the student diet, were well accounted for too, with so many crates of them arriving that you could have probably built a house of out them, as shown in these photos.
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 19, 2021
１月22日（金）に学生への食料支援を実施します。
カップ麺は数えきれないほどご支援いただいています。
たくさんありますので、お友達誘って、リュックサック持ってきてくださいね！！#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #カップラーメン pic.twitter.com/PsbnwiMIet
Supermarket chain Kasumi sent a total of four tons of noodles, canned goods, beverages, snack foods, and even seasonings.
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 20, 2021
㈱カスミ様からはお菓子、缶詰、調味料、カップ麺、飲料など４ｔ分をご支援いただきました。
迫力満点です。
皆絶対お友達誘ってきてね！！感謝の気持ちも忘れずに！！#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #カスミ pic.twitter.com/czCXaE4uqE
Local egg producer Ajitama stepped up with no fewer than 1,200 cartons, containing 10 eggs each, which along with all the rice means plenty of tamago kake gohan on the students’ menus in the days ahead.
明日10:00～17:00から食料支援を行います！— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 21, 2021
あじたま株式会社様から卵10個入り1200パックご支援いただきました。
新鮮な卵です。落とさないように気を付けてね。
マスクないと入室できません。あと、繰り返しですが、キャリケースも是非！#筑波大学 #卵 #食事支援 #食料支援 #あじたま #たまご pic.twitter.com/xiayBnNJtS
And taking care of dessert was Ibaraki confectionary company Riska, who shipped in 16,000 of its Super Big Choco bars.
#拡散希望— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 14, 2021
1月22日（金）に学生への食料支援を行います。
近隣の企業や教職員の方々から多くのご支援が届いています。こちらはリスカ株式会社様よりご支援いただいた1万6千個のスーパーBIGチョコです。
リュックサックをお持ちいただくことをお勧めします。#食料支援 #筑波大学 #リスカ pic.twitter.com/C9OYEDwckm
【速報】— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 22, 2021
多くの学生様ご来場ありがとうございます。
現在の物資の状況です。
カップラーメンやお菓子はまだ残っていますが、パスタや調味料は少なくなってきています。
また、近隣の飲食店への無断駐車は絶対にやめてください！！#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 #学生から支援者の皆様へ pic.twitter.com/JCdsomJkZN
All students had to do was show up to the pick-up point on Friday wearing a mask and with their student ID card, and they’d receive a bundle put together by the organizers. They were even told to bring a rolling suitcase if they had one, so large were the care packets.
特別に会場②の様子もちょっとお見せします。— 筑波大学futureship (@Futureship1) January 21, 2021
明日10：00～17：00で食料支援実施いたします。
@グローバルヴィレッジ
マスク着用必須、学生証とキャリーケース持参でお願いします。車は控えてね！
明日は是非 #学生から支援者の皆様へ で感謝の気持ちをツイートしてね。#筑波大学 #食料支援 #食事支援 pic.twitter.com/UlrmdxFLf4
It’s a truly touching display of kindness, one that not only fills the stomach but warms the heart too. It’s especially moving since the contributions were made with no expectation of compensation, just a desire to help students need, and likely the hope that somewhere down the road, they’ll do the same to help the future’s young people if they’re in need.
Source: Twitter/@Futureship1 via IT Media
Featured image: Twitter/@Futureship1
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply