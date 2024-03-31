Move aside fruit sandwiches, the chiffon sandwich is in town!

Many regions around Japan are known for different things, and up in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, the city is known for its large number of research facilities and related buildings.

One of those buildings is the Tsukuba Expo Centre, a science museum with impressive hands-on exhibits, a life-sized H-II rocket model and one of the world’s largest planetariums.

Despite all these claims to fame, for many, the real drawcard is the cafe, where you’ll find some very unusual sandwiches.

▼ The cafe has an interior designed to resemble the inside of a rocket ship.

As its adjacent to the Expo Centre, you don’t have to pay the admission fee to eat here, so the place is popular with both visitors and locals, many of whom come here for…

▼…the Chiffon Sandwiches.

Part cake, part sandwich, these are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, and they look just as good in real life as they do on the menu.

Chiffon cakes might have a reputation for being soft and dainty, but the ones here are heavyweight hitters, with the most popular one containing a whole baked sweet potato.

Served with a generous serving of whipped cream, this treat makes for a hefty meal, but it also has a beautiful melt-in-the-mouth texture and a surprisingly delicate flavour that makes it easy to eat.

The sweet potato is locally sourced from Namegata City in Ibaraki Prefecture, and it’s incredibly moreish, adding a rich depth of flavour to the cake.

▼ The vial of maple syrup helps to enhance all the flavours, making every mouthful a delicious one.

The chiffon sandwich is so good you might be tempted to order the cheesecake and banana varieties as well, but those looking for slightly healthier meal can opt for savoury sandwiches like the BLT Caesar Sandwich (690 yen [US$4.56]).

Both the savoury and sweet sandwiches are high-quality meals worth travelling for, and the Chiffon Sandwiches are so good they ought to become a specialty of the prefecture…along with Ibaraki’s green takoyaki octopus balls!

Restaurant information

Rocket Base

Address: Ibaraki-ken, Tsukuba-shi, Azuma 2-9, Tsukuba Expo Centre

茨城県つくば市吾妻2-9 つくばエキスポセンター

Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Monday to Friday (open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays)

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

