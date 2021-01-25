Fried chicken sandwich, Japanese-style.

Last year, McDonald’s made news when it released its first-ever burgers with buns made from rice instead of bread in Japan, following in the footsteps of local fast food chain Mos Burger, who’s been serving their own range of rice-bun burgers for years.

The new burgers proved to be so popular that McDonald’s has decided to re-release one of the best sellers, the Rice Chicken Tatsuta, and bring out a new version this year as well, called the Rice Chicken Tatsuta Setouchi Lemon Tartar.

Like last year, the new burgers will be available as part of the chain’s “Yoru Mac” (“Night Mac“) range, a special dinnertime menu first introduced in March 2018 in Japan, which goes on sale at 5:00 p.m. until closing (or until 4:59 a.m. at 24-hour branches) every day.

Both burgers are made with 100-percent domestic rice, which has been boiled to plump perfection and seasoned with a fragrant soy sauce. The Rice Chicken Tatsuta contains a juicy piece of fried chicken flavoured with ginger and soy sauce, along with crispy shredded cabbage and a creamy, slightly spicy sauce.

The Rice Chicken Tatsuta Setouchi Lemon Tartar also contains fried chicken with ginger soy sauce flavouring, but adds grated lemon from the southern Setouchi region, famed for its lemon production, to the burger, with a dollop of tartar sauce for extra zing.

The plump, savoury soy sauce-flavoured rice is said to pair beautifully with the Chicken Tatsuta pieces, but if you’d like to try the burgers with traditional bread buns, there’s the option to do that too, as the regular burgers, advertised with the help of three famous manga characters, will be on menus for a limited time as well.

The Rice Chicken Tatsuta will retail for 440 yen while the Rice Chicken Tatsuta Setouchi Lemon Tartar will retail for 470 yen, with the entire Tatsuta range on sale from 27 January until the end of February.

Source, images: McDonald’s Japan

