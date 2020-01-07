Extra rare merchandise limited to only 100 lucky shoppers.

If there’s one thing that screams “Japan” more than its ubiquitous New Year’s fukubukuro lucky bags, it’s Godzilla the King of the Monsters.

With cutesy collaborations, towering straw replicas, and its very own constellation in the sky, Godzilla continues to play a big role in looking out for the residents of Japan. And now as a new decade begins, the iconic kaiju is showering some affection on 100 of those residents in the form of exclusive Godzilla lucky bags.

Our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa was one of those lucky residents, as he was one of the first in line at the Godzilla Store in Shinjuku on New Year’s Day. With only 100 of these special fukubukuro available, this is a rare purchase for any Godzilla fan, so although its 4,500-yen (US$41.63) price tag was relatively steep, Seiji was happy to hand over the yen in exchange for this.

With only four items inside the bag, the Godzilla fukubukuro focuses firmly on quality over quantity, with a classy hand towel, and a unique smartphone stand made out of Godzilla’s second form.



▼ There’s also a zodiac sign Godzilla gold card.

What makes this bag so popular, though, are these two magnets. Not available anywhere else in the world, only 100 of these magnets exist, and they are exclusive to this year’s Godzilla Store lucky bags.

The 4,500-yen investment is well worth it for these exclusive magnets, and when Seiji visited, there were only six fukubukuro left, proving just how popular they are amongst Godzilla fans.

The Godzilla Store released 65 lucky bags in 2019, and now with 100 available in 2020, here’s hoping they’ll increase numbers again next year, to celebrate the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji attraction that’s set to open in Japan this summer!

