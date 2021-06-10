Run Godzilla is a bizarre game full of spirit and good fun.

This year has certainly been a year of Godzilla releases. First was the newest film in the kaiju franchise, Kong v.s Godzilla, then the opening of the world’s first-ever permanent Godzilla ride at a theme park, the sale of this amazing Godzilla mop cover, and finally the arrival of the Godzilla energy drink. And now there’s even a new mobile game in which you raise your own Godzilla to race against other kaijiu, which is making waves on the Internet for its ridiculous premise but awesome music and silly fun!

The game is called “Run Godzilla” and was released for iOS and Android on June 3 by developer TOHO Games. It’s essentially a casual resource management game with a horse-race simulation twist that takes place in a village where people raise Kaiju monsters, using prayers to make Godzilla stronger.

The more villagers you have to pray for Godzilla’s strength, the more effective the prayer! You can get more villagers by buying them with diamonds, and you can get diamonds by building factories. Unfortunately, the villagers all have “limited time”, so you have to try to extend their time with apples, which are harvested from the apple orchard, but the factory puts off smoke that kills the apple trees, so you have to manage your resources carefully.

But don’t worry, races can make it easier. When you enter your Godzilla in a race, you pit it against other kaiju in different arenas related to Godzilla’s various Japanese films. Like most horse racing simulations you can’t control your Godzilla, but you can cheer it on to help it recover the damage it earns from its rampage and from the other monsters as it toddles its way to the finish line. Winning a race earns you extra apples and a decrease in smoke pollution, allowing you to safely buy more factories and feed more villagers, and make your Godzilla the strongest and fastest of them all.

While this obviously isn’t the most complex of games and the graphics are far from anything to rave about, Japanese mobile gamers have been having a ball trying out this wacky game, which calls itself a “Bizarre, yet adorable, casual game where you raise Godzilla.”

“I kind of love it. I’ll probably be playing for a while.”

“The concept of ‘Let’s raise Godzilla and make it race!’ is so surreal it made me laugh.”

“I played Run Godzilla for a little bit but I couldn’t help getting impatient because I wanted it to destroy more stuff.”

“Run Godzilla: I thought it was gonna be a crappy game but it’s actually a stupid game that’s fun in its own way.”

“It doesn’t make any sense but at the same time I feel like it might also be a game with good taste.”

“…is this our version of Uma Musume?”

“Whether you continue playing this game for a long time or not depends on your tastes.”

If you’re interested in trying out this ridiculous game, you can download it for free from the Google Play or the Apple App Store, where it has a 4.2 and 4.7 star rating, respectively, from more than a thousand users each. If the game overview isn’t enough to draw you in, you also get the bonus of background music composed by Akira Ifukube, who wrote the music for the Japanese Godzilla films, which is kind of reason enough to play the game, honestly. As the above netizen says, whether you keep playing it or not depends on your tastes, but if you’re a Godzilla fan you have to try it at least once!

Source: Twitter/@godzilla_jp via Hachima Kiko, Twitter, YouTube/SuperGodzillaGaming

Images: YouTube/TOHO Games

