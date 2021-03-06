Is the world ready for a Goku or Luffy virtual YouTuber?

There’s no question that VTubers are exploding in popularity all over the world, and especially in Japan. Here, you can run into official VTuber merchandise at convenience stores, and people flock to donate blood when commanded to by one.

Seeing their popularity, some companies have started thinking about expanding into the VTuber realm as well, and apparently that includes Shonen Jump.

Here’s a survey from their recent issue, posted by Twitter user @seikisidan2985, asking what their readers think about all things VTubers:

▼ The top asks what kind of general articles readers are interested in,

but then it gets much more specific. (Translation below)

❶ How often do you watch virtual YouTubers? Often Sometimes Rarely I’ve heard of them but haven’t watched I don’t know what they are ❷ If you answered 1-2 in the previous question, who are your favorite virtual YouTubers? (Pick up to 3) Kizuna Ai Gawr Gura Lize Helesta Oozora Subaru Usada Pekora Mori Calliope Houshou Marin Minato Aqua Akai Haato Takanashi Kiara Mirai Akari Kaguya Luna Uruha Rushia Sakura Miko Anju Katrina Tokino Sora Shirakami Fubuki Shiragane Noel Inugami Korone Kaf Honma Himawari Higuchi Kaede Hoshimachi Suisei Dennou Shojo Siro Shiina Yuika Amane Kanata Kuzuha Kiryuu Coco Tsukino Mito Yukihana Lamy Roboco-san Sasaki Saku Otogibara Era Suzuhara Lulu ❸ If you answered 1-3 in the first question, would you watch a Shonen Jump virtual YouTuber? Definitely If they’re cute If they’re cool If they’re funny/interesting Depends on what they do No ❹ If you answered 1-5 in the previous question, what would you want to watch them do? Play games Just chat Show off stories/creations Burst into the editing department Burst into artists/authors Undercover in production locations Sing Other

Dang, that’s a pretty exhaustive questionnaire! Not only are there a whopping 34 VTubers to choose from, but there’s a huge variety of them, from gamers to singers to comedians to even ones like Gawr Gura, who speaks almost exclusively in English.

And they don’t make their intentions subtle either: question 3 outright asks readers if they’d be interested in a Shonen Jump VTuber. They’re clearly trying to figure out what kind of content would work best for their readership, but how much of an overlap is there between Shonen Jump readers and VTuber watchers? Perhaps we’ll find out in the near future.

Japanese netizens had a lot to say on the survey, though to be fair many of the replies were those lamenting over their personal favorite VTubers not being on the list:

“Huh? Where’s Okayu? lol”

“They didn’t have space for Mio mama….”

“No Matsuri. Jump, this means war.”

“Can you just put ‘ALL’ in the three boxes?”

“Incredible. This is truly the era of VTubers.”

“Kuzuha is the only man on the list lol.”

▼ Someone pointed out that Jump asked readers about VTubers back in 2018, but only who their favorites were. Kizuna Ai, Luna, Akari, and Siro are among the few on both lists.

So what does this mean? Will we be getting a Nezuko, Nami, or Ochako VTuber at some point? Or who knows, maybe they’ll use one of their top beautiful male characters instead to drive up the number of dude VTubers.

Either way, if it gets a cute/cool anime character to read us some fresh Shonen Jump manga each week, we’re sure plenty of viewers will be down for it.

