Fashion icons bring their special flair to new cherry blossom collection.

As the sakura front sweeps through Japan, some areas of the country are yet to blossom while others are in full bloom. However, there’s a way to keep sakura season going all spring long, no matter what part of the country you live in, thanks to these new thongs (aka flip-flops) from Brazilian lifestyle brand Havaianas.

The new sakura collection lets you wear your love for the flowers beneath your feet, using the brand’s popular “slim type” model. The sakura prints were created using the transfer offset technique, which captures incredible detail for each blossom, making the designs look like works of art.

Featuring a pretty pink blossom on the metallic rose gold strap of each thong, there are two colours to choose from: Barrett Rose (above) and Barrett Sky (below).

Rounding off the collection is a sakura “street bag” made from translucent silicone and with a digitally printed adjustable strap featuring a matching cherry blossom motif.

The iconic new sakura range has an equally iconic duo on hand to promote it, with Amiaya stepping into the role of brand ambassador for the collection. Amiaya is a Japanese music duo consisting of 32-year-old twin sisters Ami and Aya Suzuki, who’ve also carved out a successful modelling career in recent years.

▼ Previously, Amiaya modelled for big brands like Häagen-Dazs and Shiseido’s SK-II.

▼ The sisters were even featured on Vogue Japan’s “In the Bag” series on YouTube.

Campaign visuals for Havaianas’ new sakura collection were created in collaboration with the sisters, who decided to style the thongs as traditional zori sandals. Zori look similar to geta wooden sandals, only instead of being elevated and made from wood, they’re commonly flat and made from softer material.

▼ Both zori (pictured below) and geta are traditionally worn with kimono.

Image: Wikipedia/Fraise

The similarities between traditional zori and modern thongs allows for an eye-catching mashup between old-school beauty and street fashion, which fits in perfectly with the twins’ own personal style. Pairing the thongs with red lace socks to give them an edgy look, the photos for the campaign were shot in Tokyo’s Asakusa district by Kisshomaru Shimamura, an up-and-coming photographer who’s been attracting attention in the industry.

Havaianas’ new sakura collection is currently on sale at stockists around the country and online, with the thongs priced at 3,990 yen (US$36.52) each and the street bag retailing for 3,190 yen. And if you’re looking to complete the outfit with another tip-of-the-hat to the cherry blossoms, then this actual sakura hat will ensure all eyes are on you this hanami season.

Source, images: PR Times

