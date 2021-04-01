Cherry blossom suitcases and umbrellas prove Japan isn’t the only country in love with hanami season.

Whenever springtime rolls around, Starbucks fans always look to Japan for their limited-edition sakura collections. However, Japan isn’t the only country to be blessed by the blossoms each year, as Starbucks branches in Taiwan and Hong Kong also have some amazing sakura goods on offer.

Over in Hong Kong, for example, customers get to purchase eye-catching delights like the Bamboo Foodware with Pink Carrying Pouch (HK$150 [US$19.29])

▼ …The Navy Blue Full Blossom Water Bottle (HK$120)…

▼ …And the Spring Sakura Umbrella (HK$200)

▼ More items from the beautiful collection are pictured below.

Over in Taiwan, customers get to choose from an array of other cherry blossom-branded goods, including a Spring Cherry Blossom Cup Plate Set (NT$850 [US$29.82]).

Purchase the above set with the Spring Cherry Blossom Cup Plate Set below (NT$580) and you’ll be able to mix and match the cups and saucers.

▼ Other highlights from the drinkware collection include the Sakura Glass Plate Set (NT$950)…

▼ …And this adorable Sakura Bear Mug (NT$500).

▼ Swipe through below to see more items from the beautiful collection, including a stunning sakura suitcase.

While Japan may be the country most famous for its sakura, we’re yet to see anything as awesome as a Starbucks-branded cherry blossom suitcase or umbrella here! We can’t really complain, though, as we’re grateful to enjoy the current drinkware collection available in Japan, including the Sakura Frappuccino, which is still on the menu for a limited time.

