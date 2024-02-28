New cherry blossom collection includes two special Stanley cups you can’t get anywhere else.

As we march towards March, the month when the nation’s cherry blossoms are set to bloom, our anticipation for this year’s sakura season is growing steadily by the day.

Today, Starbucks amped up our excitement even further by unveiling its second and final collection of sakura goods for 2024, and compared to the brightly coloured first collection, released on 15 February, this new range is full of muted hues to match the pale beauty of the flowers in full bloom.

There are over 20 new products coming our way, so let’s check out the entire range below!

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Bottle Natural — 473 millilitres (16 ounces) 4,900 yen (US$32.56)

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Bottle Natural — 325 millilitres (4,200 yen)

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Bottle Natural — 237 millilitres (3,150 yen)

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Bottle Floral — 381 millilitres (4,200 yen)

▼ Sakura Strap Cup Stainless Steel Bottle — 355 millilitres (4,200 yen)

▼ Sakura Silicone Strap Bottle — 532 millilitres (2,400 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Grace Beige — 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Grace Pink — 355 millilitres (4,100 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle STANLEY Pink — 280 millilitres (4,200 yen)

▼ 3 Way Stainless Steel Tumbler STANLEY Beige — 473 millilitres (4,550 yen)

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel TOGO Logo Tumbler Grace — 355 millilitres (4,400 yen)

▼ Sakura Tumbler Natural — 355 millilitres (1,900 yen)

▼ Sakura Shell Handle Heat Resistant Glass Mug — 355 millilitres (2,900 yen)

▼ Sakura Mug Grace — 355 millilitres (2,200 yen)

▼ Sakura Stainless Steel Mug Petal Handle Pink — 355 millilitres (3,500 yen)

▼ Sakura Double Wall Heat Resistant Glass Cup — 296 millilitres (2,350 yen)

▼ Sakura Reusable Cup Gift with Beverage Card — 355 millilitres (1,800 yen)

▼ Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Natural (1,050 yen)

▼ Sakura Beverage Card Beige (700 yen)

So there you have it — the final range of Starbucks sakura goods for 2024. Like the cherry blossoms, this collection won’t be around for long, so be sure to grab any items that catch your eye when they’re released online from 1 March and in stores from 5 March.

And don’t forget to get a taste of the blossoms while you can with the final Sakura Frappuccino of the year too!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

