Finally, a cafe specially designed for Pokémon GO trainers!

Sure, the Pokémon Cafe is great, but wouldn’t you like something a bit more relaxed? You can live your best Pokémon GO life by visiting the P5 House in Kumagaya, Saitama prefecture. The name is likely a play on words since “five” is pronounced go in Japanese.

This quaint cafe opened on February 28, 2021, and it’s located about a 10-minute walk from Kumagaya Station. It’s in a pretty good area for Pokémon GO players, so you should have plenty to do on your walk there.

▼ And with such a colorful exterior, it’s hard to miss!

P5 House isn’t officially affiliated with the game, by the way. It’s a cafe that’s made for and run by fellow Pokémon GO trainers. Picture a cafe version of Genkinokakera, the Pokémon GO-themed bar in Tokyo (currently closed).

So, what makes this cafe special besides the exterior? For starters, it’s in an awesome location. Just by sitting in P5 House, you’ll have access to a whopping three PokéStops and a Gym.

▼ That’s probably more than you’ll get sitting at home.

Also, you’ll get access to unlimited WiFi and USB charging stations by ordering any food or drink item on the menu. They even provide charging cables!

▼ Now that’s quality customer service.

The best part is probably that you can freely enter and exit the shop should you want to visit any other PokéStops in the area. Since it’s so easy to go in and out, you could say it takes the concept of “House” pretty seriously!

▼ They advertise all of this info in their window, giving the message that they are welcoming to all.

And of course, the interior décor is just as important. There are a ton of Pokémon plushies and goods, and plenty of bright Pikachu-yellow accents.

▼ It definitely feels homey!

The menu is pretty reasonable price-wise as well. Our Japanese-language reporter that visited P5 House, P.K. Sanjun, ordered the Lightning Curry Rice for 600 yen (US$5.44), but the portion he received would probably be way more at most other restaurants. He also enjoyed a Fukaya Negi Fry made with local Fukaya onions.

▼ We could get used to hanging out here, Pokémon GO trainer or not.

The staff also have Pokémon nicknames, and you can chat with them about the game like old friends. They’ll even become your friend on the game if you ask them to!

▼ Thank you for your time and kindness, Gukurin (Gulpin).

So as long as you’re alright with going to a cafe not officially affiliated with Pokémon GO, we think you’ll have a blast here. P.K. Sanjun liked it so much, he thought it would be great to start a similar cafe himself in the future! Maybe.

Cafe information

P5 House

Address: Saitama-ken, Kumagaya-shi, Hoshikawa 1-16 Yaoyo Bldg 1st floor

埼玉県熊谷市星川1-16 八百与ビル 1F

Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Mnday-Friday), 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (weekends, holidays)

Photos ©SoraNews24

