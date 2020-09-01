Which one would you choose?

By now you know that there are two Pokémon Cafes in Japan: one in Tokyo and one in Osaka. They’ve got some really delicious and pretty meals inspired by your favorite Pokémon and Pokémon games. But did you know there’s also a takeout sweets shop in Tokyo? It’s called “Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe“, and features adorable, delicious Pokémon-themed cupcakes, cakes, ice cream, and drinks.

Now they’re adding two new items to their lineup: mousse cakes in the shape of ghost Pokémon Gengar and Litwick. They already have two in the form of Goomy and Gulpin, which proved to be very popular, so with the new additions that makes four tasty and adorable cakes.

The mousse cakes, including Gengar and Litwick, will be sold in pairs of your choosing for 1,300 yen (US$12.28), so you can buy a set of your two favorites to bring to a friend’s house (or to scarf down on the spot).

A new 6-piece cake set (2,600 yen), including all four mousse cakes and the Pikachu and Eevee cupcakes, will also be available starting September 12, when the new mousse cakes are released. They’re perfect for a celebration or as a gift to a friend (or to take home and scarf down yourself).

The Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe shop is located in the Sunshine City shopping center of the Ikebukuro neighborhood of Tokyo, so if you’re in the area, make sure you stop by to get a taste of these deliciously adorable mousse cakes! And while you’re there, make sure to go check out Sunshine City Aquarium’s new jellyfish exhibit–it’ll be sure to take your breath away.

Source, images: PR Times

