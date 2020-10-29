While there may not be a lot of partying around this festive season, this awesome Pikachu cake is definitely an electrifyingly cute way to celebrate Christmas!



2020 may not be the year for large parties, but for a small holiday season celebration at home, this cake could serve as the perfect ending to your Christmas dinner.

That’s right, this year you can order this lovely Pikachu Christmas cake, available by advance order from either the Pokémon Cafe (Tokyo) or the take-out focused Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe.

The cake will be offered as part of the “Pokémon Cafe Christmas Home Party Set 2020” — and yes, it’s a party set, so it comes with some additional Pokémon goodies as well!

The set, priced at 8,800 yen (US$85), of course includes the Pikachu cake that is 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) long, 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) wide and 5 centimeters (2 inches) high.

▼ The cake recreates Pikachu’s entire body beautifully.

The cake is mousse-based, made with fresh cream from Hokkaido and white chocolate as the main ingredients and also containing two types of sponge layers, one a regular flavored layer and another a chocolate-flavored layer infused with chocolate chips.

And here’s a look at the other items that come with the party set.

The additional items are:

Miniature Christmas Tree with stand

with stand Four Pikachu tail-shaped chopstick rests

Four Pikachu-framed paper glasses

Garland-style hanging ornament “Pokémon Christmas Wonderland“

Yup, these party goods should definitely zap a whole lot of festive spirit into your holiday celebrations. We especially love the paper Pikachu glasses, which we’re guessing can be reused on different occasions.

You can place an order for the party set through the news release page on the Pokémon Cafe official site from 2 p.m. on November 17 to 6 p.m. on December 11, and pick up the actual items at the Pokémon Cafe between December 22 and 25 or the Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe between December 23 and 25. Also, you’ll be receiving the cake frozen, which means it will take a bit of time to defrost, so you’ll want to plan the time of your receipt accordingly.

And sure, there are plenty of Pikachu products out there that we’d love for Santa to deliver to us, but we have to say this party set is a pretty good place to start, because really, who can argue against Pikachu cake, right?

Shop information

Pokémon Cafe (Tokyo) / ポケモンカフェ（東京）

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi 2-11-2, Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C. Higashi-kan 5th floor

東京都中央区日本橋２-11-２ 日本橋髙島屋Ｓ.Ｃ.東館 ５階

Open: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Website

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe / ピカチュウスイーツ by ポケモンカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa area 2nd floor

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1-2 サンシャインシティ 専門店街アルパ 2F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

