Anime magazine partners with Studio Ghibli for archival displays, a collaboration cafe menu, and reissued bonus merch for sale.

Lovers of classic animation can rejoice because the Animage and Ghibli Exhibition – Ghibli Began from the Pages of One Magazine event is being held from April 15 through May 5 at the Matsuya Ginza department store in Tokyo.

Animage is a Japanese anime and entertainment magazine which began publication in 1978. Hayao Miyazaki‘s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga was serialized in Animage between 1982-1994 and was quickly adapted into the classic 1984 anime film. Its success paved the way for the 1985 founding of Studio Ghibli by Miyazaki and three others, including Toshio Suzuki, who served as the magazine’s editor from the late 1970s-1980s and was instrumental in getting the Nausicaä anime greenlit.

▼ The entrance to the Animage and Ghibli exhibition

The limited-time exhibition in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood showcases countless pre-Ghibli and Ghibli-themed issues of Animage as well as other materials pulled from the archives of the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo.

An audio guide navigator for visitors was also recorded by none other than Nausicaä’s original Japanese voice actor, Sumi Shimamoto, who provides commentary on highlights of the exhibition, behind-the-scenes trivia, and famous quotes by Nausicaä and Clarisse from The Castle of Cagliostro (1979), whom she also voiced in Miyazaki’s film directorial debut.

▼ Voice actor Sumi Shimamoto

▼ Shimamoto speaking at a commemorative opening event for the exhibition

Prolific Japanese sculptor Takayuki Takeya of Kamen Rider fame was tasked with creating a life-sized version of the blue garb worn by Nausicaä, complete with her Shohki mask and rifle to protect herself when in the Sea of Decay [Toxic Jungle].

▼ Sculptor Takayuki Takeya

One of the highlights for visitors is no doubt the special tie-in menu at the on-site collaboration cafe. The cafe offers a total of six dishes based on two pre-Ghibli films closely associated with the studio, one Ghibli film, as well as the studio’s latest release. It’s open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. with last orders being taken at 7 p.m.

▼ Inspired by [pre-Ghibli] Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984): Valley of the Wind Mont Blanc (1,210 yen [US$11.12]) and Blue Ice Cream and Golden Pudding Parfait (1,320 yen)

▼ Inspired by the first film released after the formal founding of Studio Ghibli, Laputa: Castle in the Sky (1986): Levitation Stone Blue Lemonade” (880 yen) and Coffee Mocha Float in the Sky (1,210 yen)

▼ Left: Inspired by [pre-Ghibli] Future Boy Conan (1978): High Harbor Icing Cake (990 yen)

Right: Inspired by Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and the Witch (2020): Home for Children’s Shepherd’s Pie Plate (1,320 yen) [will go on sale on April 29]

Finally, special commemorative goods are also on sale at the exhibition such as reprinted furoku, or bonus supplements, from Animage back in the day. These nostalgic grabs including playing cards, board games, and office folders to name just a few.

Entrance to the Animage and Ghibli Exhibition is fixed at set intervals throughout each day. The following lists the ticket prices for different age groups (price of advance tickets for purchase at Lawson convenience stores on the left/price of day-of-tickets on the right):

General public: 1,300 yen/1,500 yen

High school students: 800 yen/1,000 yen

Junior high school students: 600 yen/800 yen

Elementary school students: 400 yen/600 yen

Exhibition information

Animage and Ghibli Exhibition – Ghibli Began from the Pages of One Magazine /「アニメージュとジブリ展」一冊の雑誌からジブリは始まった

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 3-6-1, 8th floor

東京都中央区銀座 3-6-1 8F

Duration: April 15-May 5

Open: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (will close at 5 p.m. on May 5)

Please check the event website prior to your visit in case COVID-19 has caused a change in hours.

Source, images: PR Times

