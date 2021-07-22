And here begins the fight of the stans.

For over 30 years, Studio Ghibli has produced films with gorgeous visuals, fantastical storylines, and perhaps most importantly, a variety of inspiring, strong gal protagonists. It comes as no surprise that fans around the world are invested in their respective lores, not to mention the amount of merchandise Studio Ghibli has pumped out, but now you can vote to determine which Studio Ghibli heroine is the ultimate fan favorite.

Titled “Your Favorite Ghibli Heroine,” the online survey will last until July 30 and is being hosted on the website of television show “Friday Roadshow,” which frequently airs a miscellany of animated works on Fridays. Besides asking for basic demographic info, the survey also has optional fill-in-the-blank boxes in case you specifically want to mention why you like a specific Ghibli heroine as well as if there are any particularly memorable scenes and/or lines for your favorite gal protagonist.

Interestingly enough, the survey currently lists the names of all Studio Ghibli heroines from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind up until When Marnie Was There. If your favorite happens to be Earwig, the plucky girl-witch from Studio Ghibli’s most recent production Earwig and the Witch, you’ll have to write her name in.

▼ Personally, my vote goes for Fio from Porco Rosso!

You can cast your vote for your favorite here, though just a heads-up that the survey is in Japanese and does require you to input your age as well as your gender. If you’re in a particular mood to watch a few Studio Ghibli pieces, Friday Roadshow will be also be airing on television Princess Mononoke, The Cat Returns, and The Wind Rises throughout the month of August. Respectively, the films will be specifically aired on August 13, August 20, and August 27, and each of their time slots start from 9 a.m, so mark down your calendars if any of these films are your favorites, or perhaps throw in your vote for their upstanding, dynamic heroines!

Source: Mantan Web via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Friday Roadshow, Studio Ghibli

