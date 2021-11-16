The LED-emitting gunship and Mehve/Möwe glider are faithful recreations of the aircraft found in Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved 1984 film.

The folks over at Premium Bandai have let us experience a child-like excitement yet again with the latest kit in their Sozo Galleria (“Imagination Galleria”) series of quality models: the gunship and Mehve glider from the pre-Studio Ghibli anime film Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

In the film, the gunship was piloted by protagonist Nausicaä and Mito while they were defending the Valley of the Wind. Premium Bandai’s incredibly intricate 45 x 245-millimeter (1.77 x 9.65-inch) model incorporates many design details from the film, including flaps and foldable center and tip sections of wing that can be arranged in a variety of positions.

In a particularly cool nod to the film, both wings are equipped with blue LED lights to mirror propulsion jets as well as retractable landing gear. Even tinier inclusions include air brakes, maintenance hatches, cockpit gauges, and a cockpit ramp, all which would be found on real-world aircraft as well.

All of these details plus a gorgeous matte finish add up to deliver a high-quality take on a fictional aircraft that’s been delighting audiences for close to 40 years.

Let’s also not forget about the Mehve/Möwe glider, which is very closely associated with Nausicaä herself (and something we’ve all wished that we could own at some point in our lives). The scaled model fits in neatly behind the gunship by means of a clear brace attached to a joint pedestal. Moveable parts allow you to tilt both aircraft in whichever direction you prefer for daily display.

Finally, the kit comes with a total of four tiny figurines: one each of Nausicaä and Mito for piloting the gunship, and two differently garbed versions of Nausicaä for riding the glider.

If these models are something that your shelves can’t go without, Premium Bandai has begun taking preorders for the kit for 11,000 yen (US$97) with plans to ship in May 2022. In the meantime, you might also see whether anything from the GBL Nausicaä accessory series also warrants an addition to your wardrobe.

