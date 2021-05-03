For the discerning, deep-pocketed fan who wants to go from Gunpla to Gungold.

The great thing about Gundam merchandise is how the franchise makes sure there are models and figures of its anime robots available at all sorts of different price points. You can pick up a simple plastic Gunpla model for a few hundred yen, and if you’ve got more room in your budget, the Perfect Grade and Metal Build series, with their spiffy diecast components, are waiting for you.

And for those who want to go beyond that? Well, now there’s a pure-gold Gundam.

Actually, there are two gold Gundams, both modeled on the RX-78-2 Gundam model from the original Mobile Suit Gundam TV anime. Created by high-end Tokyo-based crafting/jewelry company Kougei in conjunction with U-Works, the larger of the figures, the RX-78-2 Gundam (Beam Rifle Version) stands 18 centimeters (7.1 inches) tall and is made of approximately one full kilogram (2.2 pounds) of 24-karat gold.

Meanwhile, the RX-78-2 Gundam (Beam Saber Version), also made of 24-karat gold, is a more compact 10 centimeters from base to sword tip and weighs 140 grams.

▼ While the Beam Saber is canonically straight, the figure recreates the motion blur rendered in the anime’s hand-drawn animation.

And because no matter where RX-78-2 Gundam pilot Amuro goes his eternal rival, Char, isn’t far behind, Kougei also has a 24-karat gold Zaku II Char Custom.

Though it’s slightly shorter than the Beam Rifle Gundam at 17.5 centimeters tall, its weight is also listed at one kilogram.

▼ The in-anime Char Custom is red, but the gold version retains the horn-like accouterment denoting the Zeon ace’s personal-use mobile suit.

Obviously, these don’t come cheap. The Beam Rifle Gundam and Zaku are priced at 26.4 million yen (US$255,070) each, while the smaller Beam Saber Gundam is a comparative bargain at 3.96 million yen (US$38,260), making them much more expensive than the Gundarium Alloy Gundam figures that were sold last year.

▼ But hey, they come with an LED-illuminated display case!

Only 20 units each of the Beam Rifle Gundam and Zaku will be made, while the Beam Saber Gundam is rarer still, limited to just 10 units. Interested buyers can contact Kougei via their contact form here, since these aren’t the sort of anime trinkets you just punch in your credit card number to buy.

