Char’s invasion of Side 7 looks a little different in this continuity.

McDonald’s is the world’s biggest burger chain, so if they’re going to do a collaboration, they’re going to team up with partners at the top of their fields too. Cute character collab? Hello Kitty. Fighting game cross over? Street Fighter. Mecha anime?

Yep, Gundam!

Specifically, it’s the OG (original Gundam) Mobile Suit Gundam TV anime that McDonald’s Japan is teaming up with, promoting the 35th anniversary of the Chicken Tatsuta fried chicken sandwich and a new variant of the menu item with the creation of a Chicken Tatsuta Custom version of the RX-78 Gundam, revealed in a video produced by Gundam anime studio Sunrise.

The video takes many cues from the opening episode of Mobile Suit Gundam, with charismatic antagonist Char invading space colony Side 7, which is now shown to have its own McDonald’s branch.

The dramatic narration says:

“Char takes aim at McDonald’s new Chicken Tatsuta. Meanwhile, Amuro enters the cockpit of the Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom to face off against him. The invincible Chicken Tatsuta. The new Tartar You Lin Ji-style Chicken Tatsuta. What is Char’s true objective? A destiny covered in tartar sauce gives birth to emotions across space. A limited-time Chicken Tatsuta rises at McDonald’s!”

In addition to the mobile suit sporting the McDonald’s colors, the video shows members of the Gundam finding time to enjoy a Chicken Tatsuta or refreshing McDonald’s beverage.

▼ Lalah Sune’s Chicken Tatsuta could have been like a lunch to Char.

▼ Dramatically pointing while holding a Chicken Tatsuta leaves Commander Bright Noa no hand left with which to literally slap subordinates into shape, so he must really like the sandwich.

As mentioned in the video, joining the standard Chicken Tatsuta and Cheese Chicken Tatsuta on the McDonald’s menu, for a limited-time, is a version inspired by the flavors of spicy Chinese-style You Lin Ji fried chicken. Starting April 15, all three of these items will be served in special Gundam-themed packaging.

Arriving at the same time is a new McFizz soda with citrus and yogurt flavors, available with or without a swirl of vanilla ice cream, in a cup depicting Gundam’s iconic “Last Shooting” scene.

McDonald’s and Sunrise are also promising an extended TV commercial with all-new animation featuring the Gundam Chicken Tatsuta Custom that will start airing on April 14.

There is, unfortunately, no word of McDonald’s taking this opportunity to bring back the spicy Char burgers from its previous Gundam collaboration, even though it’s a given that the always ambitious and duplicitous Red Comet would no doubt like nothing better than to see his own agenda advanced.

Source: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s), Digital PR Platform

Top image: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

Insert images: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s), Digital PR Platform

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