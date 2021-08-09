Just when we thought we couldn’t love Japan’s beverage makers anymore than we already did, they go and do this.

Canned coffee is one of the greatest ideas Japanese drink companies ever had. When you find yourself wanting a jolt of java, there’s no need to go to the hassle of brewing a whole pot — just walk up to any Japanese convenience store or vending machine and get yourself a can of whatever your favorite type of brew is.

But beverage maker Pokka Sapporo might be on to something even more ingenious with its newest creation: canned curry!

To clarify, this isn’t an instant curry roux base you need to pour into pot or bowl to boil or microwave before you eat it. It’s a ready-to-drink roux that you can crack open and start sipping right away whenever you’re craving curry.

Called the Curry na Kibun Chukara (which loosely translates to “I Feel Like Some Medium-Spicy Curry”), Pokka Sapporo it delivers a delicious mix of beef, pork, and vegetable flavors, aided by a selection of 10 different spices sourced from its sister company Yasuma, makers of the popular line of Mascot cooking spices.

The can has a resealable top for those with the formidable willpower to not drain it all in one gulp, and it’ll be offered in both pre-heated cans and room-temperature. Priced at 140 yen (US$1.30) for a 170-gram (6-ounce) can, the portion isn’t large enough to constitute a meal all by itself, and Pokka Sapporo recommends pairing it with bread or onigiri rice balls from Japan’s always-nearby convenience stores and bakeries.

Come to think of it, considering how wide the can’s opening is, you could probably crumble a rice ball into it to make drinkable curry rice, and we might just have to do that when Curry na Kibun goes on sale August 23, especially since we’re so confident in our rice ball packaging-removing skills.

