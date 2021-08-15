What’s summer heat? We can already taste the autumn deliciousness.

While it can be fun to take standard Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors like vanilla and make them into delicious dishes like avocado cheese ice cream toast, it’s the seasonal flavors that we look forward to the most.

This fall, Häagen-Dazs Japan will release two flavors of their Hanamochi series — a blend of ice cream and mochi — for a limited time.

One is a renewal of a flavor last released in 2015, Aromatic Mitarashi Walnut, and the other is the classic Ginse Kinako Kuromitsu flavor that has been on repeat the past couple of years:

▼ Ginse Kinako Kuromitsu is a little taste of Japanese luxury in a cup.

The Ginse Kinako Kuromitsu flavor has a base of kinako soybean powder ice cream swirled with kuromitsu black honey sauce (think brown sugar or molasses). Nestling on top is a circle of mochi coated generously with more kinako powder, a blend of yellow and black soybeans that’s super aromatic and flavorful. It’s the ultimate Japanese ice cream flavor experience.

▼ But if you don’t have a big sweet tooth,

then the Aromatic Mitarashi Walnut may be more up your alley.

The Aromatic Mitarashi Walnut flavor consists of a milk ice cream base — kind of like a mild version of vanilla ice cream — and is peppered throughout with fragrant, roasted walnut chunks. This one is also topped off with mochi and a dollop of mitarashi sauce, a thick, soy sauce-based coating for dango, which makes this walnut ice cream a salty-sweet blend.

These two flavors will hit stores throughout Japan on September 14, and they’ll be on sale for 319 yen (US$2.90) a cup.

It might be hard to imagine things getting cooler with average temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and higher every day, but just know that no matter what the weather will be like in a month, Häagen-Dazs Japan is there to set the mood.

Sources: Press Release via Japaaan Magazine

Images: Press Release

