See the blossoms, experience the blossoms, eat the blossoms.

Spring coming soon means it’s cherry blossom season again. We’ve already seen some cherry blossom goodies from popular chain eateries like Starbucks coming out, and now it’s time for Mister Donut to unveil this year’s sakura-themed creations.

On March 1, Mister Donut is releasing a limited series of doughnuts that are made to look like blooming cherry blossoms, aptly named “Sakudo” (with saku meaning “bloom” and do coming from “donut”).

There will be four different doughnuts in the lineup, each slightly differing in appearance and flavor, but all similar in their sakura shape and Mister Donut signature chewy, mochi-like texture.

▼ Here’s the first doughnut in the series.

These Sakura An-flavored doughnuts have a sakura-flavored base and are glazed with a bean paste seasoned with cherry blossom leaves and salt. The salty-sweet combination is unique and distinctly Japanese. They’re priced at 162 yen (US$1.40) for takeout and 165 yen to eat in-store.

▼ This flavor looks similar to the first one but is subtly different.

The Sakura Leaf flavored-doughnuts are, well, flavored like sakura leaves. They’re slightly salty, slightly sweet, and glazed with a sakura mochi coating to make you feel like you’re eating actual sakura mochi. These cost 140 yen for takeout and 143 yen to eat in-store.

▼ Like traditional Japanese snacks? Then you’ll love this one.

The Kinako flavored-doughnuts have a sakura-flavored base and a sweet glaze on the underside. The tops are coated with kinako (roasted soybean powder) and sugar, giving them an earthy and sweet flavor. These are also 140 yen for takeout and 143 yen in-store.

▼ And finally, the one you’ll want to post on Instagram.

Arguably the most visually stunning doughnut is the Sakura An and Whip doughnut. These sakura-flavored doughnuts have sakura-flavored bean paste and whipped cream sandwiched inside, then are decorated with white chocolate and sugar glaze. These are 162 yen for takeout and 165 yen for eat-in.

Mister Donut is planning to sell their Sakudo series until the end of March — coinciding with the end of cherry blossom season — but some stores will stop selling them as soon as they run out of stock. If you want one, it’s better to go sooner than later! They’ll be at Mister Donut shops throughout Japan.

Or if you’re planning to enjoy them during cherry blossom viewing, time it with this year’s sakura forecast.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!