Ordinarily, we’d say there’s never a bad time for ice cream, but does that include the exact moment you’re eating a slice of avocado toast?

Everyone needs a source of guiding wisdom in their life, someone who can steer you down the right path towards fulfillment and happiness. Maybe for you that person is a nurturing relative, dedicated teacher, or calming religious leader.

But for us, our guiding light is ice cream makers, and today, Häagen-Dazs Japan specifically. While poking around their website, we came across a recipe for avocado toast. This surprised us for two reasons, the first being that we’d basically assumed the recipe for avocado toast was just “put avocado on toast,” and the second being that, yes, Häagen-Dazs’ dairy dessert is a key component of this dish.

But like we said, over the years the advice that ice cream companies have given us (“eat ice cream”) has always been solid, and so we decided to take a leap of faith and follow Häagen-Dazs’s crazy-sounding recipe for avocado cheese ice cream toast.

You’ll need:

● A slice of bread

● Butter

● An avocado

● Parmesan cheese

● A scoop of Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

● Black pepper

● A lemon

As bizarre as the concept of avocado cheese toast with ice cream might seem, the prep work and cooking are pretty simple. Start by buttering the bread, then peel the avocado and cut it into slices (Häagen-Dazs recommends wedges about 0.5 centimeters [0.2 inches] in thickness). Lay the avocado slices on the bread and sprinkle them with Parmesan cheese.

Then it’s time to pop the bread in the toaster oven, since the cooking has to happen before you add the ice cream. Let the bread cook until it browns at the edges, at which point you should also be seeing some searing of the cheese powder.

Take the toast out of the oven, and now it’s time to add the ice cream.

Finally, sprinkle on as much black pepper as you like and serve with a freshly sliced lemon wedge, so that you can add a squirt of citrus part-way through eating when the mood strikes you.

Taste-testing duties went to our Japanese-language reporter Mai Tsubomi, and from the first bite, she understood the method to Häagen-Dazs’ madness. She’d been afraid that the ice cream would largely overpower the other flavors, leaving her with a weird-tasting dessert, but the actual flavor profile isn’t like that at all. The salty aspects of the butter and cheese soften the sweetness of the ice cream, but leave its creaminess intact. Adding a squirt of lemon juice gives extra complexity, and the overall sensation is like an extra-rich cream cheese topping with a refreshing, but not cloying, sweetness. Then there’s the satisfying varieties of textures between the crunch of the toast and the melty ice cream to enjoy too.

Mai did have one complaint, though, which is that this is a pretty messy meal, since you’re eating melting ice cream off a flat surface. So it’s definitely not finger food, but for something that tastes this good, she’s happy to grab a knife and fork.

