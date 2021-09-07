Ain’t no party like a Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas party.

Not too long ago, our investigative reporter Seiji Nakazawa looked into the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas. This elaborate contraption promised to combine all the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas with the quaint Japanese summer tradition of plucking noodles out of a running stream of water.

It was a bold claim, but the 11,080 yen (US$100) price tag would suggest they accomplished it. The box itself was nothing if not brimming with confidence.

After assembling the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas at his desk in the office, Seiji grabbed a bowl of noodles, a bottle of water, and a ray of hope.

Upon turning it on, a lively cascade of water started. It was certainly ritzy…

…but something was terribly wrong.

It would seem that whatever happens in the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas doesn’t stay in the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas.

Seiji still isn’t sure if that was the natural performance of the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas, or if he had just gotten some extra-strong batteries on that day. Nevertheless he was sure of one thing:

▼ “You shouldn’t use the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas at work.”

This raises the question of where one should use the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas. With the current global situation, a trip to Las Vegas was still impractical, which meant there was only one other conceivable place to use a Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas.

▼ A Big Stream!

Of course this would be the ideal location for a Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas party. Surrounded by running water, the machine would be free to spray and splash to its mechanical heart’s content.

Although it looks rather cumbersome, it was surprisingly easy to set up on a suitable bed of rocks. Its adjustable legs allowed it to hold amazingly steady too.

Next we loaded it up with some bottled water, because diarrhea-causing parasites have no place in a Mega Las Vegas noodle party.

After that, all it took was a flick of the switch and the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas sprung into action, just as it had on that fatefully soggy workday.

But without the fear of mold growing in the carpets, its haphazard blast of droplets took on a more majestic atmosphere.

Little balls of water soared into the sky like the hopes of so many gamblers, and blossomed into myriad parabolic roulette balls that streaked through the shady sky like a meteor shower of electric ambition.

Yes, this wasn’t just the very essence of Las Vegas… it was Mega Las Vegas! In a big stream!

But this was only the beginning. Now it was time to unleash the noodles and slide some somen!

The food swirled and slid along the chute and Ahiruneko awaited their arrival down the river like a champion poker player might an ace of spades to complete their royal flush.

Snagging a wad of juicy noodles he dipped them in his cup of sauce and tasted his winnings.

▼ “This is the best!”

Indeed, the difference between using the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas in the office and using the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas in a big stream couldn’t be more apparent.

The river was our Las Vegas on this day, and we’d like to warn everyone that once you experience the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas in a shallow body of water, you’ll never want to go back to using the Big Stream Somen Slider Mega Las Vegas anywhere else.

Photos: ©SoraNews24

