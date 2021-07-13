These five flavors of cute and colorful Miwa somen are just in time to brighten up your summer.

Felissimo, the company that offers the most awesome feline-themed products, has partnered with Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda, whom you might know as the producer of Harajuku’s Kawaii Monster Café, for their Kawaii Company’s limited-time release of five flavors of cute Miwa-region somen in a cute wooden box. Kawaii is the Japanese word for “cute” (and essentially a pop cultural phenomenon), and somen are thin wheat noodles usually served chilled in the summer–sometimes in a flowing stream of water, when they’re called nagashi somen.

The new collaborative set was announced on July 7, which is informally known as Somen Day in Japan, and will be available to purchase for a limited time on Felissimo’s online store and at the somen specialty restaurant Senjutei in Nara Prefecture from July 11-August 31. This eatery was established in 1980 by the Ikeri Company, a legendary hand-pulled somen manufacturer that’s been in business for over 170 years.

▼ The Ikeri Company is in charge of preparing kawaii somen for the collaboration.

Five bundles of multicolored somen noodles are packaged in a stylish wooden box designed by a craftsman from Nara. It’s extremely repurposable with its vivid colors and golden foil accents.

▼ Kawaii Company’s cherry logo sparkles in gold.

The noodles themselves are the best of the best. They hail from Nara Prefecture’s Miwa region, centered in Sakurai City, which is also considered the birthplace of somen. They’re colored and flavored using natural ingredients:

Murasaki-imo: Purple sweet potato

Ume: Japanese apricot, sometimes called Japanese plum in English

Kabosu: A type of citrus fruit

Aojiso: Green perilla

Blue plain: Regular flavor but dyed blue

▼ Layer them inside of a glass for a colorful “noodle parfait” that’s also perfectly cute social media eye candy.

These five flavors of cute Miwa somen can be purchased on Felissimo’s website for 2,200 yen (US$20) with a monthly delivery plan possible or at Senjutei’s physical restaurant location in Nara Prefecture. We bet they’d also look great sliding down Takara Tomy’s Big Stream Somen Slider Custom whenever you’re in the mood to play with your food at home as well.

Restaurant information

Ikeri’s Miwa Somen Chaya Yamato Senjutei / 池利 三輪そうめん茶屋 大和「千寿亭」

Address: Nara-ken, Sakurai-shi, Shiba 322-2

奈良県桜井市芝322-2

Open: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Closed: Friday

Website

