You can collect a total of 44 unique designs featuring fan-favorite characters from the best-selling manga series in Japanese history.

Hit manga and anime One Piece has touched fans around the world for the past 24 years. As evident in the Top 100 Characters global poll earlier this summer and the release of its 100th manga volume on September 3, the series also boasts one of the largest casts of interconnected characters out of any currently or previously serialized story.

Taking a cue from the series’ recent publishing milestone, Asahi coffee brand Wonda (short for “Wonderful”) began paying homage to One Piece earlier this month with limited-edition versions of five lines of its canned coffee offerings. Each lineup features a common theme with 44 unique designs in total. This isn’t the first time that Wonda has collaborated with a popular manga or anime series, either. In 2019 its cans featured characters from Lupin The Third, while just last year it paid tribute to KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops and Attack on Titan.

Let’s take a look now at the five lines of canned coffee and individual designs.

1. Wonda Morning Shot / 185 grams (6.53 ounces)

Lineup theme: CREWS

The tried-and-true Wonda Morning Shot line features individual members of the Straw Hat Pirates and their ships including fan-favorites such as Monkey D. Luffy and Tony Tony Chopper.

2. Wonda Gold Quality Kin no Bito / 185 grams

Lineup theme: VOYAGE

The characters on this lower sugar line are those that “make the sea voyage exciting”–keeping our heroes on their toes, whether they be friend or foe.

3. Wonda Morning Shot Black / 185 grams

Lineup theme: TEAMS

The Wonda Morning Shot Black x One Piece line goes on sale on September 14, paying homage to some of the strongest rulers found on the Grand Line and beyond. Fancy waking up to a can of coffee with Big Mom on it?

4. Wonda Fire-Roasted Coffee Beans / 185 grams

Lineup theme: FLAME

The Fire-Roasted line is sure to be a hot pick with its five characters connected to fire, including Monkey D. Luffy’s sworn brothers Portgas D. Ace and Sabo.

5. Wonda Kiwami Black / 400 grams, Wonda Kiwami Bito / 370 grams, Wonda Kiwami Café au Lait / 370 grams

Lineup theme: Wano Country Arc

These slightly larger canned bottles feature collages of the Straw Hat Pirates during the Wano Country Arc, the series’ 31st and current story arc.

The One Piece limited-edition Wonda canned coffees are currently on sale nationwide in convenience stores, supermarkets, and vending machines for an unspecified length of time.

Source, images: PR Times

