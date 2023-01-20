Don’t just be the king of the pirates, be the fitness king of the pirates!

Japan has a lot of anime-themed cafes these days, each of which has a lineup of tempting food and drink. And should you over-indulge? There’s now an anime-themed fitness gym right in the heart of Tokyo.

One Piece Fitness BragMen began welcoming exercisers on January 13 to its gym in the Shibuya neighborhood. To clarify, this isn’t some temporary fitness fair with One Piece theming to gently encourage kids to be more physically active. It’s a permanent full-on gym for adults, with a full array of weights, machines, classes, and personal trainers.

The One Piece connection is placed front and center. Aside from manga art on the walls, many of the classes draw inspiration from the long-running pirate saga. Group lesson options include Haki Projector Combat (pictured above), Alabaster Belly Dance, Pirate Pilates, and Marine Yoga.

Even some of the workout equipment has a One Piece motif, like the Shanks Weight Vest, a weighted garment that bears the mark of Shanks’ Red Hair Pirates.

The most eye-catching of all, though, has to be the “Meat Barbell.”

Shaped like a giant hunk of a meat on a bone, just how protagonist Luffy likes his, the Meat Barbell is something you definitely won’t find at any other gym.

Speaking of Luffy, in the same way that he goes from aspiring seafarer to leader of the Straw Hats and hopes to one day become the Pirate King, the One Piece gym tracks your fitness progress, and when you reach certain milestones, you’re given an upgraded pirate rank, progressing through titles such as “fugitive marked by the Marines” to “standard pirate crew member” and beyond. Your reports even include a numerical measure of your overall fitness that’s designated as your “bounty.”

▼ A fitness report showing a one million-Belly bounty

One Piece Fitness BragMen also has an attached cafe serving nutritious, high-protein meal boxes, and even non-gym members can place to-go orders.

Gyms in general aren’t cheap in Japan, and One Piece Fitness BragMen’s location in one of the busiest parts of downtown Tokyo means it commands an extra premium, with monthly membership plans starting at 15,400 yen (US$119). There is a one-day trial membership for first timers, though, called a taiken membership, available for 2,200 yen. And while adults are the target market, they do offer Pirate Kids Dance and Marine Kids Karate classes.

One Piece Fitness BragMen is located within the Shibuya Modi building, about a five-minute walk from Shibuya Station, and also around 12 minutes from the Chainsaw Man Cafe, in case you need to work off the calories from the anime eatery’s bloody delicious desserts.

