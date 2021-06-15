Winemaker promises no monstrous side effects.

The nomenclature for the fourth season of the Attack on Titan TV anime is kind of weird. It’s officially called “Attack on Titan: The Final Season,” but it’s being split into two parts, each of which by itself is as long as a regular Japanese television season. The Final Season Part 1 finished all the may back in March, but Part 2 won’t premiere until sometime next year.

So it’s time for fans to settle in for a wait of indeterminate amount of time, and you may as well make yourself comfortable with a glass of Attack on Titan wine.

While some anime-themed alcohols are just a special label with some character artwork, the Attack on Titan wine has a deep narrative connection to its source material. As fans who’ve gotten far enough along in the series know, the story eventually introduces us to the nation of Marley, which is known for its winemakers. Inside the walled cities and human territories where much of the anime takes place, the privileged members of the Military Police Brigade are supplied with a particularly delicious southern Marley red wine, and it’s that particular vintage that serves as the inspiration for the real-world Attack on Titan wine.

Produced by Kobe Winery, the wine is a Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot blend using Kobe-grown grapes, which are hand-squeezed, in keeping with the technological level of the Attack on Titan setting. The winery boasts that that the flavor is rich and complex, with a multi-faceted aroma and a 12-percent alcohol content.

Each 750-mililiter (25.3-ounce) bottle is priced at 8,800 yen (US$85) and includes a sommelier knife corkscrew engraved with the unicorn insignia of the Military Police Brigade and the Attack on Titan series logo.

Orders for the limited-edition wine can be placed here through online liquor shop Kurand (the same people who offered the Ghost in the Shell sake), with shipping scheduled for late July. While the city’s connection with beef might have you thinking that a Kobe red wine should be drunk with red meat, Kobe Winery, again drawing from southern Marley’s coastal geography, says the wine pairs exceptionally well with fish, shrimp, and other shellfish.

Oh, and without getting into too big of spoilers, don’t worry, as Kurand makes a special point of declaring that its real-world Marley red doesn’t have the same monstrous side effects that were seen in the anime.

