A beautiful world of insects awaits in Japan’s fourth largest city this summer!

Digital art exhibits like Fukuoka’s TeamLab Forest and Tokyo’s TeamLab Borderless are all the rage right now, and why not? With interactive experiences involving lights, color, texture, and sound, they’re a feast for the senses, and fun for both adults and kids.

If you’re a fan of digital art museums and the natural world, then you’ll want to check out the latest exhibition to pop up in Nagoya: the Digital Art Forest Bug Paradise. It’s a projection mapping exhibition that creates a mystical world of bugs in celebration of Jean-Henri Fabre, a French naturalist known for his writings on insects.

The Digital Art Forest is a forest of light filled with bugs that glitter like jewels as they flit and flutter around. Using 10 projectors to map displays on walls, floors, gauzy silk cloths, and 3-D objects, the makers, digital communication company Hitohata, have created a beautiful world of light, color, and wonder that you’ll want to take time to explore.

Naturally, the display is also interactive and responds to the movements of the visitors, making it an active experience for all who come to see it.

This pop-up digital art exhibition serves as one part of the “200th Anniversary of the Birth of Fabre ~Experience Fabre’s Bugs Exhibition Nagoya”, which is in honor of Fabre’s work and his passion and dedication to the study of bugs. The event includes not only the digital art museum, but an exhibition of bug specimens like the Hercules beetle, rare item displays–like the specimens Fabre referenced when writing his Book of Insects–, a digital forest of huge bug robots, an interactive area where you can hold real insects, and so much more. It’s sure to be a hit with your bug-obsessed little one!

The Digital Art Forest is open until August 28 and is located in the Kamiyama South Building Museum Tower, which is just outside of Kamiyama Station in Nagoya. Tickets to the “Experience Fabre’s Bugs Exhibition Nagoya” include admission to the Digital Art Forest and cost 1,800 at the door for adults and 900 yen for children (toddlers under two are free), but if you buy ahead of time at a convenience store ticket machine, your tickets will be discounted by 200 yen and 100 yen respectively.

The exhibition also offers night tours from 6 to 8:30 in the evening, but those tickets don’t offer advanced purchase discounts and the days are limited, so make sure to check in advance if you’d like to visit the exhibits at night.

When you’re done exploring the Digital Art Forest, why not have lunch or dinner at the Final Fantasy XIV Eorza Cafe or the unofficial but sanctioned Ghibli cafe?

Exhibition Information

Digital Art Forest Bug Paradise in Experience Fabre’s Bugs Nagoya / DIGITAL ART FOREST 昆虫の楽園 in 体感するファーブル昆虫展 NAGOYA

Aichi-ken Nagoya-shi Kamiyama-cho 1-1-1 Kamiyama South Building Museum Tower

愛知県名古屋市中区金山町1-1-1 金山南ビル美術館棟

Open until August 28

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Night Museum hours: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Night Museum dates: August 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, and 27

Website

Source, images: PR Times

