Too busy for a sit-down meal at the Pokémon Cafe? Let Pikachu help you quickly satisfy your cravings for the sweetest meal of the day!

Tokyo has been called the greatest city for dining out in the entire world, and with good reason. It has an amazing array of restaurant options, with everything from Michelin Guide-featured eateries to back-alley ramen joints (and even Michelin-featured back-alley ramen joints).

But for those of us with certain refined tastes, the must alluring culinary experience Tokyo offers is a chance to dine at the permanent Pokémon Cafe near Tokyo Station. But as awesome as the cafe is (especially when head chef Pikachu himself comes out to greet diners), its popularity means seating is by reservation only, and it’s possible the available times won’t mesh with your other Tokyo travel plans.

But thankfully, there’s a solution coming soon, with the opening of the take-out focused Pikachu Sweets shop!

Located in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood, Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe will be part of the Sunshine City shopping center, which also houses one of Tokyo’s Pokémon Center megastores. While the full menu is yet to be revealed, the management is promising us Pikachu cupcakes, sliced Baumkuchen roll cakes decorated with images of Pikachu and his evolution tree kin Pichu and Raichu, and Pokémon latte-art lattes.

▼ It also looks like there’s some boba tapioca milk tea, since that’s the hottest dessert drink in Japan these days.

While the cafe doesn’t seem to offer any main dish items, I think we can all agree that dessert is the most important meal of the day, and on that front Pikachu Sweets has you covered. The shop opens on December 19, and don’t forget that Ikebukuro is just a quick train or subway ride away from the Shibuya district, where you can check out Japan’s first-ever dedicated Nintendo store and see the life-sized Mewtwo trapped in a giant science tube.

Shop information

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Café / ピカチュウスイーツ by ポケモンカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa area 2nd floor

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1-2 サンシャインシティ 専門店街アルパ 2F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (10 a.m.-9 p.m. December 20-25 only)

Website

