There were a lot of crowd pleasers in the latest Nintendo Direct online presentation, one of which was the first video preview of Bayonetta 3. It’s been seven long years since the release of Bayonetta 2, and to say fans have been anxious for a sequel is an understatement.

Even the preview itself acknowledges this, as the first words out of sultry star Bayonetta’s mouth are “It seems I’m unfashionably late, but I’m ready to give you everything you want.”

Despite the charismatic witch’s promise, though, one fan wondered if Bayonetta devotees would really be getting everything they want. You see, Bayonetta’s form-fitting fashions are actually made out of her magically charged hair, and as she applies those energies to other sorcerous skills, her outfit becomes more revealing. The bigger the spell, the more hair it requires, and one fan took to Twitter to ask Bayonetta creator and producer Hideki Kamiya the following question following the release of the Bayonetta 3 preview:

“Since Bayonetta’s clothes are magically made out of her hair, when she uses it instead to summon Infernal Demons you could catch glimpses of her naked inside the summoning circle, which was a selling point. Kamiya-san, is it OK for us to have our hopes up this time too?”

To which the famously outspoken Kamiya replied:

“The answer is obvious, you dumbass. Yes, look forward to it! Aint like I’m gonna start acting like a good little boy all of a sudden.”

Part of the fan’s concern may have stemmed from the fact that while Bayonetta 3 is being developed by Platinum Games and published by Sega, it’s going to be exclusive to the Switch, and Nintendo has often tried to maintain a wholesome, family-friendly image for its sphere of the gaming industry. However, Bayonetta 2 has also only appeared on Nintendo consoles, and it doesn’t seem like Kamiya is feeling any need to tone things down for the third game.

