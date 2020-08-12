Does “over 1,000 hours on Super Mario Maker” count as relevant experience?

Nintendo has a lot on their plate these days, with the upcoming New Pokémon Snap on the Switch and its ongoing collaborations with Lego. There are certainly a lot of things to look forward to, but one upcoming collaboration that no one was expecting is, well, potentially with you.

For all of us who have dreamed for working for Nintendo, the company are currently looking for level designers for an upcoming game. While it has not been announced whether the game will be for a new franchise or a new instalment of a current one, the job application clearly states that the upcoming game will be a 2-D game, meaning 3-D games that are currently in development for Nintendo like Bayonetta 3 and a Breath of the Wild sequel are likely off the table.

Potential candidates are required to have a strong grasp of Japanese, as they will be working in the Tokyo office of Nintendo. However, the job listing adds the curious addendum of “you don’t need to have experience working in game production”, which means perhaps our many hours sitting on the bedroom floor crushing Goombas might actually count as valid work experience.

▼ We knew all the hours we put into Super Mario Maker 2 was time well spent!

time well spent!Successful candidates will have a starting yearly salary between 3.8 million and 8.1 million yen (approximately US$35,800-US$76,300) depending on ability and professional experience. So if this sounds like the dream job for you, be sure to send in your resume quickly, because you definitely won’t be the only one applying.

While there is no news on what the new 2-D game will be, Twitter was ever-ready with some suggestions and requests.

“PLEASE be a new 2-D Mario… please!!”

“I can see Yoshi, so maybe it’s a new Yoshi game!!”

“I don’t know… nothing can beat Super Mario Bros. 3.”

“What about a new 2-D Zelda?”

Seeing as we won’t be getting to visit Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World anytime soon, this might be the perfect opportunity for you to make the Nintendo-land you’ve always dreamed of.

Source: Nintendo, Twitter@Nintendo via Hachima Kiko

Image: YouTube/Nintendo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

