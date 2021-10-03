A great show for those interested in practical workwear, or those who really hate models.

Clothing retailer Workman has become Japan’s leader in functional fashion, providing clothes the put an emphasis on utility at very reasonable prices. So, when they decided to throw a fashion show to unveil their new line of apparel, it too needed to highlight its usefulness more than how it looks.

And so the Severe Fashion Show was created, in which models must undergo the fury of a simulated storm to show the durability of the clothing.

This was their third such show, but it came at a really good time since a typhoon was also scheduled to hit the Tokyo area very soon. Our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma was able to kill two birds with one stone by attending the gala event and picking up a sturdy rain jacket for himself.

When the show started the four brave models strutted down the catwalk in various Workman waterproof jackets and pants. But when they reached the end the staff turned on an arrangement of high pressure hoses and industrial fans to create a mini-typhoon right on the stage.

The models all really earned their paychecks that evening by stylishly bracing themselves against the onslaught of wind and water in cool poses.

When the machines were turned off, they all triumphantly undid their jackets to reveal bone-dry shirts underneath.

It was an incredibly clear and concise demonstration of what Workman clothing can do, and Masanuki was more than sold on getting a jacket for himself to endure the next typhoon.

He bought Workman’s popular three-layer breathable stretch rain suit for 4,900 yen ($44). It utilized the Aegis waterproof design that can withstand water pressure of up to 20,000 millimeters (28 pounds per square inch) but with a high level of breathability.

However, despite the arrival of the typhoon, Masanuki’s area was only moderately rainy. His new clothes were still useful, but he was so inspired by the bravery of those runway models that he wanted to really put the suit to the test and headed to his nearest carwash.

Since he only had a high-pressure hose but no fans, our reporter had to make some alterations in the setup. In the original shows, the hoses shot upward so the falling water resembled actual rain which was then blown by the fans.

But without any fans of his own, Masanuki would have to just shoot the hose directly at himself and also hit the water with a running start to compensate for the lack of wind.

But not only that, for the full Workman fashion show experience, Masanuki wanted to look stylish while enduring the water.

It was surprisingly hard to strike a cool pose while being shot in the face by a high pressure hose, and Masanuki began to develop a deeper appreciation for the modeling profession.

When the timer on his carwash hose ran out, Masanuki suavely prepared for the grad unveiling.

Sure enough his shirt was very dry aside from the water that trickled down from his face.

We can now confirm that regardless of whether you’re a runway model, or whatever Masanuki is, these suits will repel water in even the harshest of storms.

The pants under his suit were also in good condition. He can’t say it all came out 100-percent free of moisture, but considering he took a hose head-on, those results were still quite good.

In the end, we found Workman’s three-layer suit can easily take on most typhoons that come with autumn in Japan, and do it for a sensible price. We also found that Masanuki can easily take on next season’s Severe Fashion Show and can be reached through his agent Mr. Sato.

Related: Workman’s Three-Layer Breathable Stretch Rainsuit

Photos: ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]