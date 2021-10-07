The cat also returns, and now it’s floating towards us in zero gravity.

Back in July, Japan’s first-ever curved LED digital billboard was unveiled outside the east exit of Shinjuku Station.

Called Cross Shinjuku Vision, the giant three-storey-high billboard immediately caught everyone’s attention with a giant cat that looked jaw-droppingly realistic, thanks to the curved screen, 3-D visuals, and state-of-the-art 4K image quality.

▼ The lifelike calico cat has been appearing briefly between ads for the past few months.

While most of the ads that appear on the billboard aren’t 3-D, companies who do create 3-D visuals are able to really stand out at Cross Shinjuku Vision – both figuratively and literally, as this ad for Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle mobile game shows.

Unfortunately, Frieza’s time terrifying pedestrians at Cross Shinjuku Vision was short, as the ad only ran from 24-30 September. However, the company says this is just scratching the surface of what we can possibly expect to see on the screen in future, and they’re already giving us a taste of something new right now, with an upgraded visual of the cat.

▼ Shinjuku’s largest furry resident now gets to experience zero gravity, and at one point looks as if it’s about to tumble down on passersby below.

According to Cross Space, who operates the site, the Zero Gravity display is part of their new “Cat Channel” program. This program was created after feedback from viewers indicated that people wanted more time to capture the cat on video to share on social media.

Viewers said that by the time they got their phones out to video the giant cat, it had already disappeared, and with the cat appearing for only 15 seconds once every 15 minutes, many people weren’t able to hang around for its next appearance.

To fix the problem, Cross Space decided to lengthen the cat’s appearance with the “Cat Channel” display. This combines all the various cat videos into a much longer binge watch, screened on the hour and every 15 minutes, giving viewers plenty of time to stop and capture the giant feline on camera.

So now when you stop off at Shinjuku, you’ll be able to meet both a giant cat and a tiny tanuki, although that cheeky shape-shifting character is waiting for you inside the station!

Information

Cross Shinjuku Vision / クロス新宿ビジョン

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-23-18

東京都新宿区新宿３丁目２３−１８

Screening: Periodically from 7:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m. (sound is turned off at midnight)

Website

Source: PR Times

Featured image: YouTube/Cross Space

