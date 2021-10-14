The word houdai always gets people excited, but this time it’s on a whole other level.

One of the happiest words you can hear in Japan is “houdai.” It basically translates to “all you can,” and you’ll find it in such joy-inducing offers as tabehoudai/all-you-can-eat and nomihoudai/all-you-can-drink deals at bars and restaurants.

Not there’s a new houdai to smile about, the Peach-houdai. No, it’s not an all-you-can-eat produce plan, but a special pass that gives you unlimited flights on Japanese airline Peach.

The Peach-houdai Pass allows holders to fly anywhere they want on Peach’s 33 domestic routes in Japan, and as often as they’d like, during the month of November. And since Peach is a low-cost carrier, the passes are amazingly affordable, starting at just 19,800 yen (US$182)!

▼ That’s less expensive than two of these deluxe Tokyo sushi bento.

Now, domestic air travel in Japan always begs the question, “Would it be cheaper to take the bullet train?” and in this case the answer is almost certainly no, since a single Shinkansen ticket from Tokyo to Osaka is about 14,000 yen. Another advantage is that Peach flies all across the country, from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Two versions of the Peach-houdai Pass will be available. The Light pass covers just your airfare, while the Standard pass adds the perks of one free checked bag and no fee for selecting your seat within the aircraft (the normal charges for which start at 1,800 and 590 yen, respectively), so if you have trouble packing light or absolutely need an aisle seat, the Standard could be the better economical choice for you.

Pricing is slightly complex, with the Light starting at 19,800 yen and the Standard at 29,800. However, those are the prices for the first 30 total passes sold. After that, both prices rise by 10,000 yen to 29,800 for the Light and 39,800 for the Standard, which are still incredible bargains for all the travel opportunities they provide.

In total 150 passes will be made available, and they go on sale through Peach’s website at noon on October 19. Oh, and if you want to fly for an even lower price, Peach has an even cheaper deal, provided you’re not picky about where the plane you’re taking is headed.

