Need some stunning digital art with your plant-based vegan ramen? We’ve got just the place for you!

TeamLab’s digital art instillations continue to be hugely popular with art lovers all over, and their latest venture sees them dipping into the world of one of Japan’s greatest exports — ramen. But not just any kind of ramen; as the name suggests, Vegan Ramen UZU specialises in plant-based vegan ramen.

The collaboration originally began way back in March 2020, when teamLab designed an art instillation in Vegan Ramen UZU’s Kyoto branch. The collaboration was a huge success with people lining up, waiting to enter the restaurant for up to an hour.

And now vegans and art lovers in Tokyo can rejoice, as Vegan Ramen UZU is now available at the TeamLab Planets museum in Toyosu, although you don’t need a ticket for the museum itself to enter the restaurant. There are four different ramen bowls on the menu to enjoy, with a selection of vegan ice cream to follow it up.

▼ Miso Vegan Ramen (Spicy) — 1,320 yen (US$11.62)

▼ Soy Sauce Vegan Ramen — 1,320 yen

▼ Green Tea Vegan Ramen — exclusive to the Tokyo branch — 1,650 yen (US$14.53)

▼ Flower Vegan Ramen (chilled) — exclusive to Tokyo with limited numbers available daily — 1,980 yen (US$17.43)

Guests can enjoy their ramen while admiring the art installation called Reversible Rotation – Non-Objective Space. The installation sees vivid brush strokes darting across the walls, a style of art TeamLab is famous for. The strokes all move in the same direction, although they appear to be rotating clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on how you look at them. The brush strokes also change between 2-D and 3-D.

▼ See the art in action here:

In addition to the Tokyo branch of Vegan Ramen UZU, TeamLab have also added a couple of new areas for guests to enjoy.

▼ The Table of Sky and Fire

The Table of Sky and Fire hopes to make visitors think about the importance of being connected to the world as human beings. TeamLab hopes guests will use this table as a place to eat, and in doing so recognise that to eat and to live is to be connected to the world.

▼ One Stroke Bench

This interlocking bench is designed as a place for children to play, guests to eat or just a place to rest and relax.

There is also a florist area where guests can take home the orchids used in the exhibit Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One. The exhibit, first opened earlier this year, uses over 13,000 orchids to invoke the feeling of walking through a zen garden.

▼ Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One

All the orchids used are real, as orchids can survive by absorbing water in the air. And they’re tough, too — even after the flowers have fallen, if carefully nurtured, they can live for a long time and bloom again. The type of orchid used in the exhibit has been known to live for up to 50 years.

Guests are now able to take home orchids actually used in the exhibit in a commemorative tote bag. However, it is fully dependent on whether any orchids have actually fallen — i.e., don’t go around pulling the exhibit apart!

▼ The teamLab Flowers Growing Back tote bag

▼ Choose your tote bag and orchids from a selection available

So if you’re looking for a unique spot to enjoy some delicious vegan ramen in Tokyo, TeamLab is your ideal destination! But don’t worry if you can’t go just yet — we’ve got the next best thing all lined up for you!

Museum Information

TeamLab Planets Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Toyosu 6-1-16

東京都江東区豊洲６丁目１−16

Hours: 9 a.m.– midnight every day (last admission 11:00 p.m.)

Admission: 3,200 yen (adults); 2,700 yen (seniors and juniors between the ages of 12-17); 2,000 yen (children between the ages of 4-11)

(Note that children under the age of 6 are not allowed in the Reversible Rotation – Non-Objective Space exhibit for safety reasons.)

Website

Source: TeamLab Planets via PR Times

Images: PR Times

