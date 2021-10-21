Titans, Demon Slayers and JoJos are set to go head-to-head.

As the days get longer and the mornings are becoming darker earlier, it’s getting more difficult to get out of bed in the morning. While we aren’t quite at the ‘fry an egg’ levels of cold yet, it’s clear that winter is well and truly on the way.

For us mere mortals, the changing of seasons merely signals the changing of the weather, but for otaku, the arrival of winter also means that there is a whole lot of new anime to look forward to.

At SoraNews24, no-one is more knowledgeable about anime than our resident otaku Seiji Nakazawa. He’s made some pretty solid calls in the past, and he is now claiming that this winter will be absolutely mind-blowing for anime fans, as a lot of really, really good series — with some anime heavy-hitters in the mix too — will be broadcasting new episodes.

Here are his top five recommendations for binge-worthy winter anime that will be released soon.

1. Attack on Titan

First on Seiji’s list is Attack on Titan. Some of you may have noticed that Seiji was already hyped about the new season of AoT, so much so that he added it to his ‘fall 2021 anime’ recommendations. While being an otaku has many perks, sadly ‘seeing into the future to see exact release dates’ is not one of them, and Seiji may have been a bit too keen with his prediction.

Still, now we have an official release date for the final season of AoT, called ‘Judgment,‘ January 9th.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Its insane popularity has even been acknowledged by animation giants like Studio Ghibli. Despite the fact that the anime only started airing back in 2019, it’s one of the most popular series ever, with the long-awaited second season announced back in February.

Demon Slayer also popped up in Seiji’s ‘must-watch fall recommendation’ list before we had an official release date, which we do now: December 5th.

But while Seiji had been so busy looking forward to the new seasons of Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, he’d forgotten all about that other one. That other wildly famous, popular anime that had a new series coming out…

3. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Yes, the new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, adapting the Stone Ocean arc of the manga, will also be airing this winter! Sure, the this was announced over two months ago, so naturally Seiji had forgotten about it, but still… to think that it would be airing at the same time as Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer?! The anime gods are surely spoiling us this winter.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will start streaming on Netflix in December.

4. World’s End Harem

Technically, World’s End Harem, a story where a man has been selected to repopulate the planet, already started airing at the beginning of October, but it got postponed after just one episode as it was felt the production “needed to be looked at more closely”. The series became a trending topic online when the postponement was announced, so hopefully the anime can live up to the high expectations netizens are setting for it.

5. The Irregular at Magic High School

Season 3 of The Irregular at Magic High School, the Reminiscence arc, will be airing in January 2022 as well. The series is adapted from a popular light novel first released back in 2011, and tells the story of siblings Miyuki, a potential future leader of the magical Yotsuba clan, and her brother/bodyguard Tatsuya.

Such an abundance of excellent anime is just around the corner, but Seiji reckons that the list of worthwhile winter anime won’t end here. More announcements will come in the upcoming weeks, and our resident otaku predicts release dates for shows like Spriggan and Made In Abyss will be revealed then.

So not only do we have masterpieces from the past, but also record-breaking series and anime that netizens can’t stop talking about. Seiji can’t quite believe that so many amazing series will all be airing at the same time. If you had any plans at the end of the year, be prepared to cancel all of them, get nice and snug and get ready to marathon a whole bunch of excellent anime.

Top image: YouTube/ぽにきゃん-Anime PONY CANYON

