Tanjiro heads to Japan’s most famous pleasure quarter in the highly anticipated follow-up to the record breaking Mugen Train movie.

There are a lot of reasons for the phenomenal popularity of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, but one that can’t be underestimated is pacing. When the anime debuted in April of 2019, there was already three years’ worth of source material manga to draw from, and eight months after Season 1 ended, the manga itself finished.

As a result, the Demon Slayer anime is in the enviable position of never having had to fear catching up to the manga and spinning its wheels while waiting for the creator to crank out more chapters to adapt, giving it complete freedom in how quickly it wants to move. So with the excitement finally dying down for the historically successful Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train theatrical feature, it’s time for the franchise to fire itself up again, and so the official announcement of Season 2 of Demon Slayer has now been made.

Subtitled Yukaku-hen, or “Pleasure Quarter Arc,” Season 2’s primary setting will be Yoshiwara, a real-life red light district that used to exist slightly north of present-day Tokyo’s Asakusa neighborhood. Of course, this being Demon Slayer, the anime’s Yoshiwara is filled not only with courtesans and “teahouses” (as brothels in Japan were called), but also with evil supernatural entities that protagonist Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers must do battle with.

In particular, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is heavily featured in the preview video and released key art, though Inosuke and, naturally, Tanjiro himself can also be seen.

Japan’s most storied pleasure quarter serving as the setting should provide plenty of opportunities for the animators flex their artistic muscles depicting the colorfully opulent fashions and architecture of the hedonistic haven. Ufotable returns as production studio, with Haruo Sotozaki continuing in his role as director.

▼ No word on whether or not the anime will feature the startlingly depressing and meager diet some Yoshiwara prostitutes had to survive on.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is scheduled to start airing sometime in 2021. The less-than-specific time frame means we probably won’t see it in the right-around-the-corner spring TV season, making a summer or fall release more likely, but at least we know Tanjiro and company will be back before the year ends, and in the meantime, if you’ve literally had your appetite whetted for more Demon Slayer artistry, you can feast your eyes on these amazing Kimetsu no Yaiba Japanese sweets while you wait.

