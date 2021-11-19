For now, you can observe rare tarot cards on display, but there are lots of events to come!

Whether or not you believe in the fortune-telling and self-discovery powers of tarot cards, you have to admit that they can be beautiful works of art. Tarot cards have been made in a huge range of art styles, including some that even incorporate popular anime like Sailor Moon and traditional art styles like ukiyo-e, so part of the fun is enjoying the illustrations.

That’s why occult fans in Japan are probably excited to hear about the brand new Tokyo Tarot Museum that just opened in Tokyo’s Taito Ward. Run by Nichiyu, the first Japanese company to sell tarot cards in Japan, it’s the first-ever tarot museum in Japan.

Nichiyu has been importing tarot cards to Japan since 1974 and has continuously been a major part of the industry ever since. For the last 20 years, they’ve hosted regular exhibition and sale fairs called “Trump and Tarot of the World” at bookstores all across the country, but in order to give people even more opportunities to appreciate and enjoy tarot, they decided to open a tarot museum.

The Tokyo Tarot Museum focuses on exhibiting rare and unusual tarot cards, which were drawn from Nichiyu’s collection of over 3,000 cards. The museum will also put on a continuous display of 500 out-of-print, hard-to-find cards, which will also be for sale.

In the adjoining library, visitors can also browse original catalog records of the art of the thousands of cards the company has sold over the years, as well as take their time looking through a selection of tarot-related books and card samples. Of course, there will also be original merchandise for sale to take home with you as a memento of your visit.

The museum just opened on November 16, so event planning for the space is still underway. There are plans to host workshops and lectures featuring professionals from the tarot world, tarot and fortune-telling services, tarot card art exhibits, unveilings of new work by artists, development of more original merch, and event space and photoshoot set rental services. If you’re a fan of the art of tarot cards or of the art of tarot reading itself, then you’ll want to keep an eye on this museum!

The Tokyo Tarot Museum is located in the Yanagibashi neighborhood of Tokyo, which has been known as a fortune teller area since the mid-Edo period, and which was once one of Tokyo’s geisha districts. The museum is just a few minutes on foot from either JR Asakusabashi or Tokyo Metro Asakusabashi Station, so it’s easy to find. It operates on a reservation-only system, so before you go, make sure you book a slot on their website ahead of time. Entrance costs just 500 yen (US$4.38) per person.

Museum information

Tokyo Tarot Museum / 東京タロット美術館

Tokyo-to Taito-ku yanagibashi 2-4-2 Ubase Asakusabashi 6F

東京都台東区柳橋2-4-2 Ubase浅草橋6階

Hours: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (reservations required)

Closed Sundays, national holidays, and New Years holidays

Website

Source, images: PR Times

