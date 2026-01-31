From ghostly processions to playful monsters, this exhibition shows off the charm of Japan’s folklore with modern visual technology.

Japanese yokai spirits live in an interesting realm that blends eerie and endearing, as some of them can be terrifying monsters, but others are cute little troublemakers and pranksters. Despite their long history, yokai still maintain a certain presence within Japan’s cultural landscape, and continue to receive representations throughout modern entertainment and media.

▼ Those little scamps.

Following a successful run in Nagoya last summer, the Yokai Immersive Experience Exhibition gets a new stage in Tokyo this spring, from March 27, 2026 to June 28, 2026.

Hosted in Tokyo’s Tennozu area, the Hitohata-produced exhibition uses 3-D CG, projection mapping, and holographic screens the company is most known for to breathe motion into classic images of yokai.

Unlike traditional museums, this museum encourages visitor participation, where you can take photos and videos alongside the animated yokai, or find yourselves surrounded by supernatural processions moving along the walls and floors.

The entire experience is designed to be intuitive and mostly non-verbal, making it easy to enjoy regardless of age or language ability, and when there is text to read, it is offered in both Japanese and English.

With cooperation from the Nishio City Iwase Bunko LIbrary, Japan’s first rare book museum, and the Yokai Art Museum on Shodoshima, the exhibition provides insight into how yokai such as the long-nosed tengu or the shapeshifting, many-tailed fox spirits developed from myth and superstition to become enduring cultural figures. Original ukiyo-e prints by famous artists such as Utagawa Kuniyoshi are on display, alongside famous themes such as the chaotic nighttime parade of spirits, the Hyakki Yagyo, and the candle-lit storytelling tradition of Hyaku Monogatari Kaidankai.

▼ There are some centuries-old images of kappa, the soul-stealing river demons.

Adding another layer of immersion to the mix are carefully crafted three-dimensional sculptures that allow visitors to encounter yokai up close.

From playful to imposing, these physical forms highlight expressive details and textures that digital projections are not able to capture.

Tickets are being sold in advance at 2,400 yen (US$15.70) for adults up until March 26, the day before the exhibition starts, whereafter the price will go up to 2,600 yen. Advance tickets can be bought online, through sites like Rakuten Travel and KKDay, or by using 7-Eleven (P-code: 995-884), Lawson/Ministop (L-code: 33418), and Family Mart machines (search by event name), and same-day tickets can also be bought on-site, but the venue’s vending machines only accept payment by cash.

▼ If you’re still undecided, check out the promotional video from the Nagoya exhibition to discover why you should definitely head over and have a look.

The event is designed for everyone, from curious kids to folklore-loving adults, so if you’re ready to be fascinated by the fantastical world of the yokai, it might be time to pay them a visit in their full animated splendor.

Event information

Ugokidasu Yokai-ten Tokyo ~Imagination of Japan~ / 動き出す妖怪展 TOKYO 〜Imagination of Japan〜

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Higashi Shinagawa 2-6-4 Terada Soko G1 Biru

東京都品川区東品川2-6-4 寺田倉庫 G1ビル

Open: 9:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m. (last entry 7:30 p.m.)

Website

Related: Rakuten Travel Online Ticket, KKDay Online Ticket

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!