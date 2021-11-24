Urusei Yatsura bra and pantie set salute fashion sense and hair color of Rumiko Takahashi’s Lum.

Rumiko Takahashi has created hit after hit in the manga/anime world, each with a large cast of unforgettable characters. But while there’s plenty of charm and charisma to be found among the heroes and heroines of Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2, in Japan it’s Lum, the alien princess at the center of Takahashi’s breakout work, Urusei Yatsura, that Japan keeps closest to its heart.

And now, also, on its chest.

Hiroshima lingerie maker tu-hacci has just unveiled its Urusei Yatsura Bralette and Shorts set, with the primary inspiration for the design being the iconic tiger-stripe bikini that serves as Lum’s most common costume, itself a nod to the furs worn by the oni of Japanese folktales, mythical creatures that Lum’s alien race has similarities with.

The Urusei Yatsura lingerie isn’t an exact copy of Lum’s outfit, though. For starters, it has elegant lacework bordering the tiger-stripe portions, and also straps and trim in a green-blue shade evocative of Lum’s hair color.

Since Lum has the power to produce powerful electric currents (regularly put to use in punishing her fiance Ataru’s wandering eye), there are lightning blot charms between the bra’s cups and on the panties’ waist.

And finally, to give the set some cuteness too, there’s super-deformed character art on the cups’ lining.

The set is available in medium, large, and extra-large sizes, priced at 4,980 yen (US$44), with pre-orders open now though tu-hacci’s online shop here.

However, if you’d like to save your cash to spend on, say, Urusei Yatsura manga collected volumes instead, tu-hacci is giving away 10 of the sets for free, with winners chosen randomly from among people who follow the company’s official Twitter account and retweet the tweet below.

Whether you purchase your Urusei Yatsura lingerie or win it, the sets ship in late January.

Source: PR Times via Japaaan, tu-hacci

Images: tu-hacci

