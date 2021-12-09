Duelist gear gets a practical overhaul for the real world to ensure you get quality naps instead of junk sleep.

Like a lot of things, Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Duel Disk is something that looks stylish in anime form, but wouldn’t be all that useful in reality. Why bother strapping a personal card table on your forearm when you could just use, well, a normal table to play the collectible card game?

Still, the Duel Disk does look cool when Yugi and the other in-anime duelists whip theirs out. So what real-world fans need is a Duel Disk with a practical purpose, and that’s exactly what’s on offer from the Kaiba Corporation Store.

That soft material might have you thinking this Duel Disk is a decorative plushie, but it’s actually something even better: a pillow! Just slip your hand through the opening, lay your arm down on any flat surface, and presto…

…you’ll be ready to snooze like someone just played an Invitation to a Dark Sleep card on you.

Officially called the Duel Disk Nap Pillow, the 42-centimeter (16.5-inch) long cushion is particularly handy for those looking to catch a few Zs at their work or study desk.

▼ The pillow’s underside

Worried about getting chilly during your nap? Then you’ll be happy to know that the Kaiba Corporation Store (as the Yi-Gi-Oh! franchise’s official online shop is called) also has blankets, one with the iconic duo of Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl (or Black Magician and Black Magician Girl, as they’re called in Japan) and the other with the Winged Dragon of Ra, Slifer the Sky Dragon, and Obelisk the Tormentor, just in case you’re the sort of fan that finds the presence of super-powered monsters conducive to sound sleep.

The Duel Disk Nap Pillow is priced at 8,800 yen (US$77) and the blankets, which are 200 centimeters long by 140 wide, at 10,780 yen each. All of them go on sale December 9 through the Kaiba Corporation Store. And if you’re not ready for nap time just yet and looking for something to focus your mental energy on, there’s always the real-world Millennium Puzzle that nearly broke our brains.

