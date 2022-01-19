Don’t forget to press “select” too if you bring a friend.

On 25 April, 1986, a Famicom (NES) port of the arcade game Gradius was released in Japan. Unbeknownst to anyone at that time, a secret button sequence that could instantly power up the player’s spaceship was accidentally left in the code. This sequence of up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A would go on to become the most widely known and used cheat code in video game history and even a cultural phenomenon beyond games.

Because of this, since 25 April of last year, Konami has conducted online celebrations for the code’s 35th anniversary, including musical remixes of soundtracks to classic games which used the code and a large amount of related merch.

▼ A remix of the Gradius theme by EDM artist Tokyo Machine

Although the Konami Code’s 35th year is coming to a close, it looks like at least one last hurrah is set to be held at Creative Space Cafe Atelier x Playful Mind Cafe in Akihabara, Tokyo. From 21 to 30 January, 2022, the ↑↑ ↓↓ ← → ← → BA 35th will offer four drinks based on four game series that were made easier by the Konami Code.

Gradius has been brought to liquidy life by a mixture of soda water and blackcurrant syrup along with some cola. This is all then topped with a scoop of yuzu sorbet.

The groundbreaking fighting game Yie Ar Kung-Fu is interpreted as a tall glass of orange juice with cubes of grape jelly inside. This is all topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and some berries.

Twin Bee fans will be please by the drink’s equally colorful and sweet mixture of melon soda and a non-alcoholic Blue Hawaiian cocktail. Floating on top is a bunch of whipped cream, fruits, vanilla ice cream, and some candy-coated chocolates for good measure.

The two main characters of the Ganbare Goemon series, also known as Mystical Ninja overseas, have each been represented by strawberry and blueberry jam and are mixed into a mystical blend of milk and condensed milk. Some cherry blossom mousse, blueberries, and a sugar Mt. Fuji are then placed on top.

As seen in the pictures, each drink comes with a coaster based on its games. There is also a wide selection of T-shirts, buttons, cases, and mirrors, all with official artwork of the 35th anniversary of the Konami Code.

There are even up, up, down, down, left, right, life, right, B, A skateboard decks, which reminds me that Skate or Die never used the code – missed opportunity there.

▼ For those who don’t skate, there are also key-chain versions of the boards.

Sadly, the code’s creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto passed away in 2020, and was unable to celebrate the code’s 35th anniversary with the rest of us, but at least he could live long enough to see his accidental legacy become a permanent part of cultures around the world.

Cafe information

↑↑↓↓←→←→BA 35th×Playbee Collab Cafe / ↑↑↓↓←→←→BA 35th×プレイピーコラボカフェ

Sosaku Kukan Cafe Atelier × Playful Mind Cafe

創作空間caféアトリエ × プレイフルマインドカフェ

Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Ueno 5-9-23

東京都台東区上野5-9-23

21 January – 30 January, 2022 (Closed Wednesdays)

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

