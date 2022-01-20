Who says only women should wear lace?

Japanese underwear manufacturer Wacoal has been in the business of making people feel beautiful since 1949, constantly adapting their products to keep them in line with the changing times.

These days, as the world breaks free from traditional norms surrounding “masculinity” and “femininity”, Wacoal is on the front foot again, this time developing the Lace Boxer — boxer briefs for men made with lace.

▼ The new briefs are said to be both beautiful and functional.

Wacoal first tested the waters with the Lace Boxer by offering it as a potential product on Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake in November last year. After it smashed its target funding goal of 300,000 yen (US$2,627.87) by a whopping 1,090 percent, earning 3.27 million yen ($28,578.92), it was clear that there was demand for the product, and so it went into production.

The lineup consists of seven colours, two of which are limited for sale at the Wacoal online store.

▼ The pink and yellow are only available online at Wacoal.

The material used is an original men’s lace which provides improved stretch and strength. The lace itself features a large floral pattern, elegantly finished with images of leaves and geometric motifs.

By increasing the strength of the lace, the material is said to have the same level of strength as a pair of Wacoal’s regular men’s boxer shorts. Furthermore, the transparency and breathability of lace helps to increase airflow, and the carefully moulded front section is designed to hold you securely in place, making them comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

The Lace Boxer enhances the beauty of the male body while its lightweight breathability provides the wearer with incredible comfort. Plus, the satin waistband will turn heads when it peeks out from beneath your trousers.

The Lace Boxer is priced at 3,960 yen (US$34.61) and is currently available at Wacoal stockists, Wacoal online, and Amazon.

Images: Press Release

