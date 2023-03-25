Plus a slew of new Peanuts goods, American waffles, and a Sally Brown mocha, only for a limited time.

Just the other day, Starbucks revealed it would be collaborating with Peanuts for a second range of goods to follow up on its popular debut collection from last year.

At the same time, they teased that a third range would be following soon after, but they certainly downplayed what they had in store for us, because today they revealed it not only contains over a dozen goods, ranging from plushies through to hoodies and skateboard decks, but a couple of new drinks and waffles as well!

So let’s get straight to it and take a look at the new limited-edition Starbucks x Peanuts goods, all based around the “Happiness Is” concept.

The sole drinkware item in the range is the 473-millilitre (16-ounce) Off-White Snoopy Brothers Reusable Cup, priced at 550 yen (US$4.21).

▼ There are two tote bags to choose from, both priced at 4,400 yen each…

▼…and a Snoopy sacoche, priced at 3,500 yen.

▼ Then we have a trio of hoodies, available in small through to extra-large sizes, priced at 7,500 yen each…

▼ …followed by a trio of baseball caps (3,600 yen)…

▼ …and a pink Sally pouch for 2,900 yen.

Some of the most sought-after items in the range look set to be the plushies, available in a small Woodstock for 3,900 yen and a large Snoopy for 8,500 yen…

▼ …and the skateboard decks, in Peanuts Gang and Peanuts Snoopy, priced at 22,000 yen each.

Completing the range are a couple of specially designed gift cards, priced at 2,000 yen each, which includes the store credit.

Now it’s time to move on to the tastier items coming to Starbucks stores around Japan, starting with the Snoopy Vanilla Cream Frappuccino with Crushed Cookies (648 yen for takeout, 660 yen for dine-in).

This new beverage takes the chain’s Vanilla Cream Frappuccino and adds black cocoa cookies to the mix, creating a crunchy cocoa flavour that pays homage to Snoopy’s love of chocolate chip cookies.

Those looking for a more warming drink will be happy to know there are two to choose from: the Charlie Brown Cappuccino with Brown Sugar (491 yen for dine-in, 500 yen for takeout) and the Sally Brown Oat Milk Cafe Mocha with Chocolate Pretzels (579 yen for dine-in, 590 yen for takeout).

▼ The Charlie Brown Cappuccino comes with a good swirl of caramel sauce to replicate Charlie Brown’s curly fringe.

▼ The Sally Brown Oat Milk Cafe Mocha combines the sweetness of chocolate with crunchy pretzels, and is “full of charm like Sally”.

On the food menu, we have two waffles: the Snoopy American Waffle with Crushed Cookies and the Sally Brown American Waffle with Caramel Pretzels, priced at 400 yen each, and available for dine-in customers only.

▼ The Snoopy American Waffle is topped with plenty of whipped cream, black cocoa cookies and chocolate sauce.

▼ The Sally Brown American Waffle contains a generous amount of whipped cream, pretzels, and caramel sauce.

This is the first time for Starbucks to feature Peanuts-themed food and drinks so if you’d like to get a taste of it all, be sure to get in quick when it’s released in stores from 29 March for a limited time while stocks last.

As for the limited-edition Peanuts goods, the range is limited to online sales only (except for the reusable cup, which is only available in stores), and it will also be on sale from 29 March until stocks run out.

While the range won’t be around for long, Peanuts fans can take comfort in the fact that Snoopy’s Japanese-style tea house is still going strong in Oita Prefecture, with cute food and drink available throughout the year!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!