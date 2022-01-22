Maybe we should call this version of the Spirited Away scene stealer Snow Face.

Spirited Away’s No Face is a case of color making a huge contribution to character design. The inky black mass that constitutes most of his body gives him a form that’s hard to grasp in terms of shape or size, mirroring the spirit’s indefinable personality that has elements ranging from terrifying to comical and even pitiable.

That said, with Japan getting a lot of snow during this especially chilly January, someone looked at a pile of freshly fallen powder and saw an opportunity to render the anime icon in both a color and medium unlike any we’re used to seeing him in.

None other than Studio Ghibli itself shared the photos of the snow No Face, which they say were sent to them by someone in Aomori Prefecture with a connection to Hayao Miyazaki’s anime production house. According to Ghibli, the Spirited Away snowman is positioned as if to startle visitors to the house he’s standing outside of, though we’re sure any fans’ shock would turn to smiles once they understand what they’re looking at.

Online reactions to the skillful sculpture have included:

“Ah, they left poor No Face out in the cold! You can almost hear him saying “Ah…ah….”

“I think I’d faint if I saw that. It’s like encountering a ghost.”

“Coming out at night to terrify people.”

“It’s especially eerie how he kind of blends into the surroundings, and then when you see him, it’s like ‘Gyah!’”

“For a second there I thought it was a giant index finger.”

“I really like seeing anime character snowmen.”

“There’s still a lot of snow on the ground outside my house, so now I’m inspired to try making something cool too.”

Others fans responded to Ghibli’s tweets with snapshots of their own snow No Faces.

▼ This one is even holding some Aburaya bath tokens.

No Face isn’t the only famous Ghibli character we’ve seen get the snowman treatment recently, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we get to see a few more before winter ends.

Source: Twitter/@JP_GHIBLI

Top image: Studio Ghibli

