This will be one space trip cat fans will never forget.

If you’re looking for a place to relax and unwind, Tokyo’s Konica Minolta Planetaria might be your new favourite spot. Offering immersive light shows such as the 360-degree sakura experience, visitors to the planetarium can lie back and enjoy the dome’s unique exhibits.

The planetarium’s newest exhibit is called “Cat Starry Night-One Day in the Starry Sky“, and the star of the show this time is a talking cat guide who you meet in a forest. The talking cat then takes you on a magical tour of space, flying through the Milky Way, past shooting stars and past the former Felis (cat) constellation.

▼ This talking cat will take you on a magical space journey from the comfort of your seat.

It’s not just any old talking cat, though; the cat is voiced by Takahiro Sakurai, who anime fans may recognise as the voice of Suguru Getou in Jujutsu Kaisen and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In addition, the voice of the narrator is provided by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice actor for Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer and Kokichi Muta in Jujutsu Kaisen.

▼ Takahiro Sakurai (left) and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (right) provide voices for the show.

In addition to a stellar voice actor cast, visitors will experience the show whilst two aromas waft throughout the dome — ‘cat forest scent’ and ‘paw pad scent’. Cat forest scent is a blend of silver vine, said to be similar to catnip, as well as majoram, pine needles and fruity scents, inspired by the mysterious forest where the cat guide lives. Paw pad scent is a more sweet, gentle scent, with the aroma of cookies with floral and fruit scents.

▼ Both scents are available to purchase, if you want to enjoy the aroma of paw pads at home.

The show lasts for 45 minutes and is available at three locations throughout Tokyo — Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo in Yurakucho, Konica Minolta Planetarium Manten in Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City, and Konica Minolta Planetarium Tenku in Oshiage’s Tokyo Skytree Town. Prices and showtimes vary depending on location, so be sure to check the website for more info.

The planetarium recommends the show for ‘cat lovers, those who want to experience a mysterious world, people who enjoy a good story or people who just need to be healed‘, and we couldn’t think of a better place to unwind. After all, when it comes to relaxing, no one can do it better than cats.

