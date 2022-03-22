Might we have stumbled upon a new genre of clothing that we’ll dub “fish fashion”?

Japanese casual fashion brand Pageboy, known for its tagline of “Play fashion!”, has teamed up with Hama Sushi, a popular chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, for its first apparel and tableware collaboration. The collection went on sale on March 3 at Pageboy store locations throughout Japan, its online store, and online clothing retailer Zozotown.

▼ Now you can not only dream of yummy sushi, but you can wear it, too.

The playful lineup consists of a variety of apparel items making use of sushi motifs as well as Hama Sushi’s distinctive blue and white colors and wave pattern. First up are two main kinds of long-sleeved shirts with multiple styles to choose from.

● Long-sleeved shirt (4 style variations, 3,960 yen [US$33.20)]

● Long-sleeved shirt (2 style variations, 4,950 yen)

● T-shirt (4 style variations, 3,300 yen)

If you’re focused on the warmer days of spring to come, perhaps one of the T-shirts will better suit your mood (alongside some yummy food).

● Short-sleeved patterned shirt (2 style variations, 4,950 yen)

For something a little different, the patterned shirt can pair well with a slightly dressier but still casual ensemble.

● Bucket hat (2 style variations, 3,300 yen)

You may want to don one of these bucket hats next time you visit Hama Sushi or go fishing–it’s up to you.

● Socks (2 style variations, 1,980 yen)

Similarly, these socks add a streamlined splash of style to any getup.

● Small plates (2 style variations, 1,540 yen)

Finally, in a first for Pageboy, special collaborative plates are here for when you’re craving sushi to eat in the comfort of your home.

When purchasing any of the above items at a physical store location or online, shoppers can also receive an original collaboration novelty box while supplies last.

If this fish fashion has whetted your appetite for more, you may want to order one of these sushi pouches courtesy of Maison Sushi to go along with your new piscine purchases.

Source, images: PR Times

